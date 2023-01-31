Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation Already
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023
An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
Cape Gazette
Fire & Ice Festival highlights the Quiet Resorts
This year’s Fire & Ice Festival - Lights, Camera Action was held Jan. 27-29, featuring events throughout the Quiet Resorts of Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island, and inland to Frankford and Dagsboro. Sponsored by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event included dozens of ice...
WBOC
Deep Discounts on Marine Memorabilia in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - When you walk through the front door of the Sea Shell Shop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, you're greeted by trinkets on the half shell. The shop has been using large clamshells for years to showcase much of the shore-themed merchandise at the store. But now many of these shells carry their own price tags.
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
Cape Gazette
COASTAL CLUB VACATION RENTAL
Nestled on more than 40 acres not far from the Atlantic coastline, Coastal Club features more than 600 homes and building lots that are situated around an expansive nature preserve. One of the more unique features of Coastal Club is the authentic lighthouse located within the community, a popular place...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties
Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WMDT.com
Downtown Rehoboth staple to close its doors, family legacy remains alive
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – “It’s definitely going to be sad to close this chapter,” Schmer said. If you’re coming down Rehoboth Avenue, you can’t help but to spot the bold and bright Sea Shell Shop. It’s called downtown Rehoboth Beach home for 43 years....
WBOC
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
talbotspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
The Dispatch
Burbage Donation To Fund Cancer Care Center Equipment
BERLIN — John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to health care in the community with another donation recently for equipment at the cancer care center named after him. A former member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees and chairman from 2011 to 2014,...
WBOC
We Take A Trip To The Newly Renovated Packing House In Cambridge
A collaborative culinary and professional workspace that promotes innovation and flexibility. That's what you'll find at the newly renovated Packing House in Cambridge.
Cape Gazette
Tiki Jac’s Street Eats & Brews now open in Rehoboth Beach
Tiki Jac’s Street Eats & Brews, 71 Rehoboth Ave., is open 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 302-493-3387 or email tikijacs@gmail.com.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Cape Gazette
Wynford Preserve subdivision plans approved
At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved subdivision plans for Wynford Preserve with 100 single-family home lots on 50.5 acres along Prettyman Road, northeast of the Route 9 intersection, near Harbeson. Included in the conditions listed by Commissioner Holly Wingate and approved by...
