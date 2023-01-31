ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023

An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Fire & Ice Festival highlights the Quiet Resorts

This year’s Fire & Ice Festival - Lights, Camera Action was held Jan. 27-29, featuring events throughout the Quiet Resorts of Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island, and inland to Frankford and Dagsboro. Sponsored by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event included dozens of ice...
DAGSBORO, DE
WBOC

Deep Discounts on Marine Memorabilia in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - When you walk through the front door of the Sea Shell Shop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, you're greeted by trinkets on the half shell. The shop has been using large clamshells for years to showcase much of the shore-themed merchandise at the store. But now many of these shells carry their own price tags.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Springboard Village open for business

The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

COASTAL CLUB VACATION RENTAL

Nestled on more than 40 acres not far from the Atlantic coastline, Coastal Club features more than 600 homes and building lots that are situated around an expansive nature preserve. One of the more unique features of Coastal Club is the authentic lighthouse located within the community, a popular place...
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties

Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
talbotspy.org

New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County

A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Burbage Donation To Fund Cancer Care Center Equipment

BERLIN — John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to health care in the community with another donation recently for equipment at the cancer care center named after him. A former member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees and chairman from 2011 to 2014,...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Wynford Preserve subdivision plans approved

At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved subdivision plans for Wynford Preserve with 100 single-family home lots on 50.5 acres along Prettyman Road, northeast of the Route 9 intersection, near Harbeson. Included in the conditions listed by Commissioner Holly Wingate and approved by...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

