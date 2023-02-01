Read full article on original website
Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and add new transparency measures for levy hikes.
Gearing up for Ragbrai 2023
This year marks 50 years of Iowa’s oldest, largest, and longest bicycling and Quad Cities Bicycle Club Dixon Novy joined us to highlight some of the big plans for this year’s ride. For more information visit ragbrai.com or qcbc.org.
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
Moline to build broadband network across the city
Work to build a broadband network across the City of Moline will start in a few weeks. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced the first construction meeting with Metronet will be next week, and the project will start three to four weeks after that meeting. The Moline City Council approved a deal in December for Metronet to build the fiber optic network. Service should start to become available by early summer.
Blues musician Hal Reed gives Blues in the Schools program
Musician Hal Reed is the resident artist for the first 2023 Mississippi Valley Blues Society Blues in the Schools program this week. Since 1990, this educational community outreach program has introduced the history and cultural significance of American Blues music to Quad City-area K-12 students and has become an integral part of area music teacher`s curriculum, according to a news release.
End of COVID-19 emergency means costs go up
Some family budget changes will be happening as Illinois winds down the COVID-19 emergency. Governor JB Pritzker declared May 11 as the end date for the public health emergency. Maybe the biggest impact to many families will be the reduction of SNAP benefits. “The public health emergency will be ending...
Free Knox College discussion to address year-long Ukraine war
The impact of Russia’s nearly year-long, devastating war in Ukraine will be explored at a panel discussion on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Room 302 of Knox College’s Alumni Hall, 2 E. South St., Galesburg. It is free and open to the public. The war has had...
John Deere donates welding program to Arrowhead Ranch
Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley, Arrowhead Board of Directors, Arrowhead employees, and members of John Deere will celebrate a new welding program donated by John Deere with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15. “This is a great new opportunity for our youth. From my...
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
Greece is the word for new QC theater company
The only Pulitzer Prize winner from the Quad Cities is the inspiration for a new local theater troupe, the New Athens Players, which will give its premiere performances late this month. A 90-minute program will be presented Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5 at Village Theatre, Davenport, of three short pieces...
Bed Bath and Beyond will close
A big box store in Davenport is in the process of closing its doors for good. Signs on the door of Bed Bath and Beyond in the shopping center on 53rd Street indicate it will be closing. The company’s trying to raise $1 billion in a last-ditch effort to avoid...
QC artists sought for 2nd year of painted pianos
Common Chord is looking for new artists to help paint the town this year. Submissions are now open for QC area artists to participate in creating new pianos for the OneSound Piano Project 2023 season. In addition to nine pianos returning as part of the permanent rotating exhibit, three new pianos will be created this year.
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant was convicted Tuesday of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen, was the latest in a series...
QCBJ Spotlight: Economic Growth Corporation
Building the local economy is the challenge every city and county across the country faces. We know it’s a big deal for the Quad Cities. This happens to be the 41st year of existence for the Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corporation — also known as GROWTH for short.
Augustana College steps up with Step Afrika!
Stepping has become a beloved tradition in colleges across the nation and beyond, and Augustana College will be featuring an evening of the percussive dance phenomenon. Director of Student Inclusion and Diversity Ashley Allen dropped by Local 4 to give us the scoop on the upcoming night with Step Afrika!
County asks judge to dismiss health department lawsuit
Rock Island County has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against the county health department. Two workers claim they were fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccines. The health department put the vaccine mandate in the fall of 2021. Four employees got fired when they didn’t show proof of vaccination....
Josh Blue, Heywood Banks set casino shows
Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release. Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Driver rammed squad cars at Davenport Walgreens, police allege
Driver drank from liquor bottles, displayed knives, police allege. A 55-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday in a Walgreens parking lot. Robert Ware faces six felony counts of assault on persons in a certain occupation – use or display...
Heavy rain coming our way for Wednesday night
After some pretty nice weather lately, with sunny skies and highs near 50°, we’re looking at a cold and rainy Wednesday night in the Quad Cities. Rain starts around 8 p.m. Wednesday and will last all the way into Thursday. Totals could easily be over an inch. If...
