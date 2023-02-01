Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release. Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO