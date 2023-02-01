ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout Cries Over Ex Ryan Edwards & Amber Portwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Chris Rogers
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA/MTV

With Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus out of the picture, the remaining cast members of Teen Mom Family Reunion finally had a chance to do some healing during the Jan. 31 episode. To start, they went on a rock climbing adventure. And since Tyler Baltierra was there visiting Catelynn Lowell, he joined in on the fun. Unfortunately, Amber Portwood wasn’t feeling well so she stayed in her room — but everyone else had fun connecting with each other outdoors.

Maci Bookout (MTV)

Then, back at the house, Kayla Sessler received some troubling news regarding Luke Davis‘ family. An episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant had just aired, and in that episode, Kayla claimed Luke’s sister spanked her son. The accusation sparked an online feud, so Kayla urged Luke to “check” his family and keep their kids away from them for the foreseeable future. He said he would, but she wasn’t sure if she could trust him to keep his promise.

Later that evening, Coach B orchestrated an exercise where the ladies literally buried some hatchets. Kiaya Elliott said she felt guilt over not spending more time with her dad when he was alive, Cheyenne Floyd admitted to never feeling good enough as a mom, and Kayla said she struggled with forgiving her mom for exposing her to toxic relationships with various boyfriends. And when it came time for Maci Bookout to speak, she said she’s “angry for” her son, Bentley. She explained, “There have been times when he wanted to throw in the towel on [his dad] Ryan [Edwards].”

“Because of my choice in relationships, [I feel guilt]. It just hurts everybody. Everybody that loves me, hurts because of it,” she further explained before saying she’s try to let go of her “animosity towards Ryan” and “self guilt”.

Amber Portwood (MEGA)

The next day, Kayla and her mom met with Coach B privately, and Coach B helped show Kayla that Luke’s infidelity is a form of abuse. So she urged Kayla to move past the relationship and set healthy boundaries for herself. Then, in the final moments of this week’s episode, Amber, Catelynn and Kayla all revealed they tested positive for COVID-19. So will this be the end of the trip? Only time will tell.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.

