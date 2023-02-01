As of 7:30 p.m.: We saw plentiful sunshine on Saturday, with highs only topping out in the low 50s in Augusta. Clouds increase tonight, with isolated rain showers rolling in Sunday morning across our southeastern counties. Next week starts off dry, but rain returns during the second half of the week. Temperatures will bump up to the 70s mid-week before cooling back down next weekend.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO