The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO