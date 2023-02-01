Read full article on original website
Steelers’ Rival Interested in Byron Leftwich for OC Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans are keeping hope alive that the team will add another offensive mind to their coaching staff to assist Matt Canada and company. And at the top of many fan's lists is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Steelers have competition, though. According...
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
Ravens to Tag QB Lamar Jackson in Case of Future Trade?
Somewhere inside of all the reports on the Baltimore Ravens' contractual plan with Lamar Jackson there are some basic truths ... you just have to dig through lots of "word salad'' to get there. The easy and obvious truth: Baltimore, short of signing its star QB outright, will use the...
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.
Super Bowl LVII’s Outcome Won’t Impact Jason Kelce’s Decision on Retirement
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not a matter of if Eagles center Jason Kelce can still play, because, of course, he still can. At 35, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level, was named to his fifth All-Pro team, and Super Bowl LVII will mark his 140th straight start. He is fifth in team history in most games played at 176, just behind leader David Akers, who played 188.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Bills to Draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why the Pick Makes Sense
As another day passes, another 2023 NFL mock draft has been released. Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on.
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Mike Sielski: Rock, Paper, Lessons: The Eagles’ Super Bowl run should teach fans, media, and the NFL some things
PHILADELPHIA — In 1917 — roughly 104 years before Nick Sirianni entered the NovaCare Complex, hopped on a Zoom call with a couple of dozen reporters, and flunked Public Speaking 101 — a scholar named Walter Brandenburg published a book called The Philosophy of Christian Being. Despite its thrilling title and themes, Brandenburg’s tome was not the Fifty Shades of Harry Potter: Inside Donald Trump’s Plot to Steal the Singing Crawdads of its day. But it did introduce the term “teachable moment” into the American lexicon (page 84: “to take advantage of this opportune time, this teachable moment …”).
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed
LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr reiterated Thursday he won’t extend the Feb. 15 date for his contract to become fully guaranteed, which essentially means the Raiders will need to release him or have a trade worked out in principle by that date. “I don’t think that that would...
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Patriots vs. Cowboys for WR Brandin Cooks Trade? What’s Texans Cost?
The much-traveled Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But at the trade deadline, he almost made his escape. And at the end of the season, he revealed he didn't wish to play for a loser anymore.
Cowboys Ex Coach Interviews with Ravens
FRISCO - Just days after former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, former Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier could be close to doing the same in Baltimore. Per an ESPN report, Nussmeier has interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with...
Are Ohio State WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. And Emeka Egbuka Nations Best Duo?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been arguably one the best programs in the country in terms of wide receiver development in recent years. And that is not about to change anytime soon. Per Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes are set to deploy the country's top two wide receivers in 2023,...
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
