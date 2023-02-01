Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Neighborhood Health gets over $1.6 million to address homelessness
WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced over $9.1 million in federal awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in rural communities and unsheltered settings across Washington state on February 2. Yakima Neighborhood Health will receive $1,653,299 to address unsheltered homelessness in...
KIMA TV
Yakima homeowners react to state's enforcement order against the Yakima Training Center
We are hearing from local homeowners who have been living with water contaminated with the hazardous chemical PFAS. Action News has their reaction after the state issued an enforcement order against the military. The State Department of Ecology says this means they are stepping in to make sure the military...
KIMA TV
YPD warning of potential power scam
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
KIMA TV
New acting Toppenish Superintendent speaks out on Cerna's administrative leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna was placed on administrative leave during a school board meeting Wednesday night. The new acting Superintendent, Shawn Myers, addressed his new role in a letter to the Toppenish School District community. He notes in his letter that the decision to place Cerna on...
nbcrightnow.com
Enforcement order issued against Army for Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that requires the Army to address environmental hazards at the Yakima Training Center. “This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action," said Ecology Director Laura Watson. "Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold...
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment
Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
nbcrightnow.com
80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle's development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed to...
KIMA TV
Yakama man sentenced to 10 years for brandishing a firearm during a violent crime
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A 30-year-old Yakama man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced Thursday. According to court documents, James Skahan-Lowe assaulted a man in Yakima on...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
WA Massage Therapist is Suspended, Accused of 3rd Degree Rape
Due to sexual misconduct allegations, a Yakima massage therapist is suspended. 40-year-old Jesus Bautista Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a client in 2021. The client told the spa owner and Rodriguez was fired from the facility. According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Health:. State health...
KIMA TV
Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000
YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
KIMA TV
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato man arrested with drugs
A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
yaktrinews.com
'Live Like Emily' book raises money for YWCA, honors Selah woman killed by husband in 2020
SELAH, Wash. — It's been three years since Emily Harris was killed by her husband in their Selah home, but she hasn't been forgotten and her legacy is helping other victims of domestic violence survive. Since then, Brian Harris and his wife, Fran, have used their daughter's story to...
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
q13fox.com
Yakima massage therapist charged with rape
The message therapist has been charged with third-degree rape. He can go before the Department of Health to fight the suspension of his license to practice.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 29, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Listen: Dramatic 911 call before death of Yakima mass murderer
A dramatic 911 call revealed more about the Yakima mass shooting that left three people, and the shooter, dead 10 days ago at a Circle K convenience store. Police said 21-year-old Jarid Haddock killed two people inside the store and then fatally shot a man in the parking lot. Haddock...
