ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Neighborhood Health gets over $1.6 million to address homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced over $9.1 million in federal awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in rural communities and unsheltered settings across Washington state on February 2. Yakima Neighborhood Health will receive $1,653,299 to address unsheltered homelessness in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

YPD warning of potential power scam

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Enforcement order issued against Army for Yakima Training Center contamination

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that requires the Army to address environmental hazards at the Yakima Training Center. “This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action," said Ecology Director Laura Watson. "Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation

TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
TOPPENISH, WA
Big Country News

30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment

Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle's development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed to...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

WA Massage Therapist is Suspended, Accused of 3rd Degree Rape

Due to sexual misconduct allegations, a Yakima massage therapist is suspended. 40-year-old Jesus Bautista Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a client in 2021. The client told the spa owner and Rodriguez was fired from the facility. According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Health:. State health...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000

YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato man arrested with drugs

A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
102.7 KORD

What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?

Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy