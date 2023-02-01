ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

flaglerlive.com

12,325 Tons of New Sand Rebuilds Dunes from Malacompra Road North

In the first week of the $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to south Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, Flagler County’s contractor has added 12,325 tons of sand to 1,500 linear feet at the south end of the project. The sand was brought in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Preliminary design for Flagler Beach pier adds 10 feet in height

The design for the Flagler Beach pier has one main focus: resiliency. The company leading the design process is Moffatt & Nichol, an infrastructure advisory firm. Gabriel Perdomo, the project manager with Moffatt & Nichol, said that they are looking to preserve as much of the pier as they can and build it with the community in mind.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms

The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach

There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 3, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka-Beauclair Lock reopens

The St. Johns River Water Management District has recently received several inquiries about the operational status of the Apopka-Beauclair Lock. As of February 1st, the lock is open and is fully operational. Boaters may see ongoing repairs, but the lock is open and available for use. If the status changes,...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ending Speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health Announce Plans to Merge

Ending months of speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region, with a bold vision for the future, according to a release issued this morning.
PALM COAST, FL

