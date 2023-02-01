Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
In Major Shift, Flagler Beach Residents Appear to Favor Sea Walls, But Misconceptions Abound
A majority of Flagler Beach residents now appear to favor so-called secant walls, those blunt, thick, rugged sea walls of piles drilled into the dune line, reinforced with concrete and steel and, in normal circumstances, buried under dunes. But that support generally rests on a fundamental misconception–that sea walls would...
News4Jax.com
Battered by storms, Flagler Beach’s new pier will be wider, taller, made of concrete
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier, as reported by News4JAX’s news partner WKMG Click Orlando. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms.
WESH
Volusia County beach access ramps, walkovers beginning to reopen after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole were hard on Central Florida beaches, causing widespread erosion. During Nicole alone, Volusia County had more than $30 million in damage to beach assets. Though progress is slow, they are moving forward. "People really want to get on the beach," Deputy...
flaglerlive.com
12,325 Tons of New Sand Rebuilds Dunes from Malacompra Road North
In the first week of the $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to south Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, Flagler County’s contractor has added 12,325 tons of sand to 1,500 linear feet at the south end of the project. The sand was brought in...
palmcoastobserver.com
Preliminary design for Flagler Beach pier adds 10 feet in height
The design for the Flagler Beach pier has one main focus: resiliency. The company leading the design process is Moffatt & Nichol, an infrastructure advisory firm. Gabriel Perdomo, the project manager with Moffatt & Nichol, said that they are looking to preserve as much of the pier as they can and build it with the community in mind.
WESH
Flagler Beach city leaders unveil new proposed design for pier
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It's almost 100 years old and the centerpiece of Flagler Beach, but the iconic wooden city fishing pier is closed due to hurricane damage. It's been closed on and off for years because of storms. This week, city officials unveiled a new concrete design that...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms
The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
orlandomagazine.com
Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach
There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
flaglerlive.com
County Commissioner Donald O’Brien Declares Run for Renner’s Seat, Tom Leek for Hutson’s
Candidates are beginning to line up for two legislative seats whose boundaries include all of Flagler County, and that will be open seats in the November 2024 election as Rep. Paul Renner and Sen. Travis Hutson are term-limited. Second-term County Commissioner Donald O’Brien, an insurer, has declared a run for...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 3, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka-Beauclair Lock reopens
The St. Johns River Water Management District has recently received several inquiries about the operational status of the Apopka-Beauclair Lock. As of February 1st, the lock is open and is fully operational. Boaters may see ongoing repairs, but the lock is open and available for use. If the status changes,...
flaglerlive.com
Adopting ‘Moment of Silence,’ Palm Coast Considering Opening Meetings With Religious Prayer
The Palm Coast City Council, last hold-out among local governments in the slouch back to devotional rites at the beginning of public meetings, on Tuesday agreed to begin meetings with a “moment of silence,” and to consider adding a non-denominational prayer as well. Members of the local clergy...
fox35orlando.com
Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
click orlando
‘It really is a rebirth:’ Daytona Beach center for visually impaired gets a 2nd chance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Conklin Davis Center for the Visually impaired in Daytona Beach offers a one-of-a-kind vocational program. The classes here are getting results and changing lives for people with multiple disabilities and the visually impaired. But it was almost lost forever. In 2020 the former Conklin...
More whales are dying, marine conservation groups are concerned
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Whales have washed up on our shores for many years at different rates, but researchers like Robert DiGiovanni, says this rate is increasing which has sparked an investigation. "NOAA brings together researchers from all over the country and examine different parts and try to understand...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
flaglerlive.com
Ending Speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health Announce Plans to Merge
Ending months of speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region, with a bold vision for the future, according to a release issued this morning.
