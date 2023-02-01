ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Germantown, MD

Germantown is a census-designated community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Germantown is an underrated tourist attraction, a community brimming with unusual historic areas and outdoor hotspots. There are many things to do here, many of which are free. From incredible ruins to scenic lakes and creekside trails, Germantown has a little...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Horton's Kids opens new hub in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Horton's Kids, which has served southeast D.C. for more than three decades, is expanding into a new hub. It's a 10,000-square-foot indoor space complete with 10,000 more square feet of outdoor space. The organization's goal is to give kids who are exposed to violence daily a haven...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo

Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woodley Park neighborhood welcomes first Black-owned restaurant

Cheers filled the air in Northwest D.C. as two hard-working chefs with big dreams celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant — Flavorture — the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood. Family, friends and supporters, even city officials and business leaders, came out to watch Chef...
WASHINGTON, DC
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
tourcounsel.com

The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
FORESTVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Sardi’s in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Sardi’s Pollo A La Brasa restaurant at 430 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg on Thursday around 6pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was a fire in the restaurant’s ductwork and the sprinkler system was activated. The fire has been contained and there are no reported injuries. The building inspector, code enforcement, and health inspector have been notified. We will post an update when additional information is available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Takoma Park Teen Missing Since Feb. 2

Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Takoma Park. Jennifer Soto Muralles was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 2, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the 8500 block of Greenwood Ave., according to MCPD. Muralles stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has blue hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower on her hand and another on the inside of her left forearm. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a brown t-shirt, a gray sweater, black pants, and black boots.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

Maryland police are investigating two separate fatal pedestrian incidents. Maryland State Police said the fatal pedestrian crash happened Thursday evening in the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Prince George’s County. At around 7:45 p.m., a white truck ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old

UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
POTOMAC, MD
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing Clarksburg Woman

UPDATE: Alexandra Faith Miller has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alexandra Faith Miller, a missing 22-year-old woman from Clarksburg. Miller was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at...
CLARKSBURG, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

