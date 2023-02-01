ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners

WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
WAYNESBORO, PA
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland

A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel

A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Jury convicts Harrisburg man of repeatedly raping three Cumberland County juveniles

A Harrisburg man was convicted of several counts of sexual abuse this week, following a three-day trial in Cumberland County. Anthony Beckem Jr. is guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other sexual and violent assault charges, according to online court dockets. He was also convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
