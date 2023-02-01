Read full article on original website
Northern girls basketball take down Gettysburg to keep share of MPC Colonial Division lead
The Northern girls basketball team retained its share of first place in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division with a 52-22 victory over Gettysburg Friday night. The Polar Bears (19-2 overall and 13-1 in the Colonial) were led by Siena Ondecko with 17 points and Casidy Sadler with 10 points. Madeline Delaney...
Shippensburg boys hoops bests West Perry in MPC Colonial Division game
The Shippensburg boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 45-36, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Greyhounds (12-7 overall, 10-4 Colonial) were paced on offense by 12 points from Graison Michajluk. West Perry (2-16, 1-11) received 11 points each from Duce Middleton and Si Twigg.
Tegan Kuhns scores 21 to help pace Gettysburg boys over Northern in MPC Colonial Division action
Tegan Kuhns scored 21 points to help pace Gettysburg to a 56-54 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Northern Friday night. Josh Herr added 16 points for Gettysburg, who improved to 12-8 overall and 9-4 in divisional play. Gavin Moyer was the game’s high scorer for Northern (8-12, 4-10) with 25 points....
Jaydon Smith scores 21 points as Carlisle boys defeat Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Jaydon Smith put down 21 points for the Carlisle boys basketball team Friday night in a 60-43 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Central Dauphin. Julian Christopher added 14 points to the Thundering Herd offense. Parker Smith and Jeremiah Snyder chipped in with 10 points each. Carlisle improves to 12-7 overall...
Rylee Henson, Mia Libby lift Greencastle-Antrim girls to MPC Colonial win over Waynesboro
Rylee Henson scored 23 points and Mia Libby added 18 to help lift the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 53-18 Mid-Penn Colonial Division victory over Waynesboro Friday night. Greencastle-Antrim built a comfortable 29-12 lead at the half was never headed. The Blue Devils, 19-1 overall and 13-1 in the...
Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners
WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
Jury convicts Harrisburg man of repeatedly raping three Cumberland County juveniles
A Harrisburg man was convicted of several counts of sexual abuse this week, following a three-day trial in Cumberland County. Anthony Beckem Jr. is guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other sexual and violent assault charges, according to online court dockets. He was also convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
