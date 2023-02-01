Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin girls basketball rebounds with weekend win over Hempfield
A grueling week of basketball ended on a high note for Central Dauphin, which cleared a 39-35 non-conference win over visiting Hempfield Saturday. Alexis Ferguson paced the Rams (16-5) with 12 points, six rebounds and six steals, helping her side rebound from a pair of Commonwealth Division setbacks to rival Cumberland Valley and Carlisle.
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
Matthew DeDonatis pours in 23 points as Hershey boys basketball defeats Mifflin County in MPC Keystone play
Matthew DeDonatis poured in a game-high 23 points as the Hershey boys basketball team downed Mifflin County, 75-59, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division win over Mifflin County Friday night. Marcus Sweeney added 10 points for the Trojans. Cameron Sweeney added 9 points and Isaiah Danner chipped in with 8....
Olivia Jones scores 19 points as unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls down Red Land in MPC Keystone game
Olivia Jones scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as the undefeated Cedar Cliff girls basketball team downed Red Land, 49-19, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. The Colts, who moved to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in the Keystone Division with the victory,...
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to North Allegheny, 59-35
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team dropped a 59-35 non-conference decision to North Allegheny Saturday afternoon. The Eagles remain without the services of star guard Jill Jekot. Cumberland Valley (12-8) was led Saturday by Kylie Robinson with 9 points and Sanai Hill with 8 points.
Shippensburg boys hoops bests West Perry in MPC Colonial Division game
The Shippensburg boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 45-36, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Greyhounds (12-7 overall, 10-4 Colonial) were paced on offense by 12 points from Graison Michajluk. West Perry (2-16, 1-11) received 11 points each from Duce Middleton and Si Twigg.
Tegan Kuhns scores 21 to help pace Gettysburg boys over Northern in MPC Colonial Division action
Tegan Kuhns scored 21 points to help pace Gettysburg to a 56-54 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Northern Friday night. Josh Herr added 16 points for Gettysburg, who improved to 12-8 overall and 9-4 in divisional play. Gavin Moyer was the game’s high scorer for Northern (8-12, 4-10) with 25 points....
Cumberland Valley boys best Harrisburg in MPC Commomwealth play behind Nolan Gilbert’s 21 points
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team kept its hopes alive for a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title with a 68-45 win over Harrisburg Friday night. Nolan Gilbert led the way for the Eagles with 21 points. JD Hunter added 12 points and Nolan Buzalka pitched in with...
Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
Jaydon Smith scores 21 points as Carlisle boys defeat Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Jaydon Smith put down 21 points for the Carlisle boys basketball team Friday night in a 60-43 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Central Dauphin. Julian Christopher added 14 points to the Thundering Herd offense. Parker Smith and Jeremiah Snyder chipped in with 10 points each. Carlisle improves to 12-7 overall...
Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship
Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
Christian School of York girls hoops defeats Harrisburg Christian behind Linda Brown’s double-double
Linda Brown’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds helped the Christian School of York girls basketball team to a 38-32 victory Friday. CSY opened up a 29-15 lead midway through the third quarter and held off a late Harrisburg Academy rally. Cally Carpenter scored 10 points for CSY,...
Owen Schlager’s 31 points lead Trinity to convincing win over Bishop McDevitt
CAMP HILL — Just in case anyone missed the fact that Owen Schlager is putting together one of the best basketball seasons in the Mid-Penn, the Trinity guard went out and drove the point home once more Friday against Bishop McDevitt. In a packed Trinity gym with the Mid-Penn...
West Perry at Berks Catholic District 3 2A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 2A team championship live stream, as West Perry takes on Berks Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin District 3 3A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 3A team championship live stream, as Cumberland Valley takes on Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley High School.
‘Guys feed off of him’: Mason Blazer’s 30 points help Middletown cruise past Susquehanna Twp
HARRISBURG— When Chris Bradford needed someone to get his team’s offense rolling at the start of the second half— after only scoring five points compared to Susquehanna Township’s 17 in the second quarter— he knew he could count on Mason Blazer.
Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners
WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
PIAA Class 2A and 3A Team Wrestling Championships: Brackets and tournament schedule
The PIAA has released its brackets for the Class 2A and 3A Team Wrestling Championships, which will begin Monday with preliminary-round action at local sites before shifting to Hershey’s Giant Center for the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals and consolations. Here’s a look at brackets from the PIAA along...
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
