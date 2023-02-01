Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Pro-Russian hackers hit Dutch and European hospitals
The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) confirmed that the websites of several hospitals in the Netherlands and Europe were hit by DDoS attacks by pro-Russian hacking group Killnet. The hackers launched the attack against the hospitals in the European countries due to their support for Ukraine. According to the...
techaiapp.com
Cisco fixes security flaw that could have allowed sneaky hacking
Cisco has confirmed it patched a high-severity flaw that was impacting its IOx application hosting environment. Cisco IOx is an application environment that allows consistent deployment of applications that are independent of the network infrastructure and docker tooling for development. It is used by a wide range of businesses, from manufacturing, to energy, to the public sector.
techaiapp.com
The emergence of trinity attacks on APIs
When it comes to attacks against application programming interfaces (APIs), the building blocks that provide access to many of our applications, the OWASP API Top Ten is seen as definitive – and rightly so. Compiled in 2019 based on a risk analysis conducted by an OWASP working party as well as the in the field experience of security practitioners, the list acts as a bible to developers and security professionals alike. But it very clearly delineates between each of the attack types. What we’re seeing today is that attack tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) no longer follow these clear-cut definitions. Instead, they’re combining multiple variants.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Blames Iranian State Actors for Cyberattack on Charlie Hebdo
US computing giant Microsoft said Friday that it had identified Iranian state actors as those behind the recent cyberattack on French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Clint Watts, the general manager of Microsoft’s Digital Threat Analysis Center, said that the hackers, who called themselves “Holy Souls,” were Iranian cybersecurity firm Emennet Pasargad.
techaiapp.com
China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
China, while accelerating its efforts to test and launch its CBDC, is still maintaining a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities. Huang Yiping, the former advisor to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has voiced concerns that China is losing next-gen fintech opportunities that other parts of the world are already experimenting with. Yiping’s warning to the Chinese authorities comes in the backdrop of its neighbour India, taking a comparatively friendlier approach towards crypto.
techaiapp.com
US military shoots down Chinese balloon over coastal waters
On Saturday afternoon, US jets intercepted the Chinese surveillance balloon as it was leaving the continental US. Live footage of the event shows contrails of aircraft approaching the balloon, followed by a puff of smoke that may indicate the explosion of some ordnance near the balloon’s envelope—a reporter is heard saying “they just shot it” in the video embedded below. The envelope clearly loses structural integrity shortly afterwards as it plunges towards the ocean. Reportedly, the events took place near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
techaiapp.com
Piloting drones reliably with mobile communication technology
Drones are operating increasingly in areas out of sight of the person controlling them. However, conventional remote controls have a limited range, which makes them unsuitable for these flights. On the other hand, simple mobile network-based systems have so far been unable to guarantee a reliable connection when mobile network loads are high or where there is a lack of network coverage. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich-Hertz-Institut, HHI have joined forces with partners in the SUCOM project to develop a new mobile network system that can be used to control drones even over long distances and over difficult terrain.
