Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a music fortune and a family dispute
As Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters stand to inherit her estate and their grandmother is contesting the validity of her late daughter's will, some close to the family say the legal dispute now in a California court reflects a Presley family history of conflict over money. Four days after Lisa...
Portia de Rossi surprises wife Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping their love strong. At a party celebrating de Rossi's 50th birthday, DeGeneres was the one to receive a surprise when it was revealed by her wife that the gathering was also a vow renewal ceremony. The sweet moment, which was captured and...
Austin Butler's costar Dave Bautista says the Elvis accent isn't in 'Dune' sequel
No need to be all shook up about Austin Butler's continuing to sound like Elvis Presley. According to Dave Bautista, who costars with Butler in the forthcoming "Dune" sequel, Butler's Elvis accent is not a part of their new movie. "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not...
