Read full article on original website
Related
KING Question: Is it legal to hunt migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?
SKAGIT, Wash. — It's time for Friday's "KING Question," where we get your questions answered about what's going on in your community. Is it legal to use a shotgun during hunting season to shoot down migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?. THE SOURCES. THE ANSWER. Janet from Skagit Valley...
kpq.com
WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?
WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?. This is a question I was asked with my first article, Remembering Bob The Big Boy And the Stolen Statue in Wenatchee. Before we answer the question, let’s start at the beginning. Because some say that Wenatchee doesn’t need yet another chain restaurant (or any other business), when we should be supporting local mom and pop places. Like many business, Bob the Big Boy was just a small hamburger stand in the San Fernando Valley of California.
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
kpq.com
Chelan County PUD Customers To Receive New Meters Soon
Starting Monday, the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) will begin its advance metering program to install the first set of digital meters for its customers. "These meters are absolutely fantastic in terms of helping the utility with operational efficiencies, as well as improved reliability of our electrical system." Director of Customer Service Andy Wendell said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Wenatchee metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wenatchee metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
kpq.com
Bill To Delist Gray Wolves in Certain Counties Introduced
An Okanogan County lawmaker says more needs to be done to protect ranchers, cattlemen, and rural families from a rising wolf population. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state's gray wolf population has grown nearly 28-percent each year since 2008. State Representative Joel Kretz says environmentalists...
Methow Valley News
Methow Conservancy presents ‘Coexisting with Biodiversity’
The Methow Conservancy’s First Tuesday event (Feb. 7) will be a presentation by Scott and Amy Fitkin on “Coexisting with Biodiversity in the North Cascades — Past, Present and Future.” The free event starts at 7 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn. The presenters will talk about...
DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh
A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Teen Pleads Guilty to East Wenatchee Shooting in 2021
A Wenatchee teen will be charged as an adult for his role in a gang-related East Wenatchee shooting back in 2021. On June 5, 2021, witnesses saw 16-year-old Angel Eduardo Montes shoot into an SUV on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave, injuring a passenger in the leg. The...
ifiberone.com
Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies
WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
ifiberone.com
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Waterville woman
WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a woman found dead in 2020 near Wenatchee. Julius Ceballos pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. Ceballos was initially charged with first-degree murder but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
OnlyInYourState
Play Tourist For A Day In The Charming Town Of Darrington, Washington, The Birthplace Of Bob Barker
Darrington is a gorgeous town located in the valley of the North Cascades in Snohomish County. Surrounded by mountains, taking a day trip to Darrington, Washington is the perfect way to explore the outdoors and get some fresh mountain air. The town also happens to be the birthplace of famous television game show host Bob Barker. Let’s see what adventures and scenery you can find in Darrington.
Comments / 0