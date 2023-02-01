Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox26houston.com
Firefighter hospitalized while putting out flames on Telephone Rd.
HOUSTON - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital Saturday after working to put out flames at a home in southeast Houston. Officials with Houston Fire Department announced via Twitter they were called to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Telephone Rd. The fire was described as...
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
fox26houston.com
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring
SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
Click2Houston.com
CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday
HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
tourcounsel.com
Brazos Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Jackson, Texas
Brazos Mall is shopping mall located in Lake Jackson, Texas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, a combination of TJ Maxx & HomeGoods, and AMC Theatres. It is the only major enclosed shopping mall in Brazoria County, Texas. The mall opened in 1976 after nearly two years of development...
KSAT 12
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while taking his dogs for a walk, Houston police say
HOUSTON – A man who was walking his dogs in a neighborhood was attacked and killed by his neighbor’s dogs, according to police. The incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday in northwest Houston. Police said a neighbor’s dogs somehow got through the fence and started to...
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
fox26houston.com
Toddler dead after family member reportedly hit her with car by accident
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say they responded to an accident in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
fox26houston.com
Deputies investigating 2 deadly crashes in east Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to two deadly crashes in east Harris County that led to parts of the highway shutting down. The first crash happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, involving two vehicles, one engulfed in flames. At...
fox26houston.com
Man, 69, mauled to death by neighbor's dogs, loved ones left with their "heart in pieces"
ACRES HOME, Texas - Loved ones of a man who was mauled to death by a neighbor's dogs in northwest Houston are left heartbroken. A relative of the 69-year-old man told me her "heart is pain and in pieces" after a neighbor's dogs in the Sheraton Oaks Sub-division in Acres Homes somehow came through a hole in the fence and attacked and killed the man in his own backyard.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Comments / 0