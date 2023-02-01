ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

fox26houston.com

Firefighter hospitalized while putting out flames on Telephone Rd.

HOUSTON - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital Saturday after working to put out flames at a home in southeast Houston. Officials with Houston Fire Department announced via Twitter they were called to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Telephone Rd. The fire was described as...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring

SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
SPRING, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Click2Houston.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday

HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Brazos Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Jackson, Texas

Brazos Mall is shopping mall located in Lake Jackson, Texas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, a combination of TJ Maxx & HomeGoods, and AMC Theatres. It is the only major enclosed shopping mall in Brazoria County, Texas. The mall opened in 1976 after nearly two years of development...
LAKE JACKSON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deputies investigating 2 deadly crashes in east Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to two deadly crashes in east Harris County that led to parts of the highway shutting down. The first crash happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, involving two vehicles, one engulfed in flames. At...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, 69, mauled to death by neighbor's dogs, loved ones left with their "heart in pieces"

ACRES HOME, Texas - Loved ones of a man who was mauled to death by a neighbor's dogs in northwest Houston are left heartbroken. A relative of the 69-year-old man told me her "heart is pain and in pieces" after a neighbor's dogs in the Sheraton Oaks Sub-division in Acres Homes somehow came through a hole in the fence and attacked and killed the man in his own backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX

