The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it's investigating several deaths and injuries of U.S. citizens that took place on passenger vessels recently traveling in Antarctic waters. The Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies from around the world are deploying teams to Ushuaia, Argentina to investigate four instances that took place between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, 2022, the agency said.

2 DAYS AGO