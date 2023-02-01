ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Coast Guard probes deaths of US citizens in Antarctic

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it's investigating several deaths and injuries of U.S. citizens that took place on passenger vessels recently traveling in Antarctic waters. The Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies from around the world are deploying teams to Ushuaia, Argentina to investigate four instances that took place between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, 2022, the agency said.
2nd Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over South America, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon has confirmed to ABC News that a second Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted transiting over South America. There were early reports Friday that the balloon was flying over Colombia and Venezuela but there was no information until now. "We are seeing reports of a balloon...
Where the Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted before being shot down

Government officials closely tracked a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China as it traveled across the U.S. for several days. The white balloon, which China's foreign ministry has claimed to be used for meteorological purposes, traveled at an altitude of around 60,000 feet with a vessel described as the size of three buses, officials said.
