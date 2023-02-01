Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration after ice storm caused widespread damage
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued on Saturday a disaster declaration for several Texas counties impacted by this week's major ice storm after causing widespread damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. In a press release, Gov. Abbott said it includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis,...
CBS Austin
Mayor of Lakeway expresses frustration with Austin Energy's winter weather response
Tom Kilgore, the mayor of Lakeway, said Austin Energy has failed to prioritize the recovery of critical infrastructure, like hospitals and senior living facilities. “Our beloved city has been devastated by this winter storm,” Kilgore said. “We have a tremendous amount of damage to property and to homes and we have lots of people who were out power for 72 hours.”
CBS Austin
Disaster declaration in effect for Austin, Travis County as power outages continue
Could soon be on the way. A disaster declaration is in effect in Travis County and Austin. County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson issued them Friday afternoon due to the catastrophic conditions brought on by this week's ice storm. The disaster declarations activates the recovery and rehabilitation...
CBS Austin
Lingering power outages leave area leaders juggling various stages of local emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A break in Austin’s icy weather is giving crews a chance to deal with areas still without power, and it’s giving local leaders an opportunity to think ahead to head off new problems. Friday morning local officials talked about plans for recovery and applying...
CBS Austin
Thousands still without power, Austin official provide update on storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
CBS Austin
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm
It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis
We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
CBS Austin
Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
CBS Austin
What Austin is doing to clean up after destructive ice storm and where to get help
AUSTIN, Texas — Downed tree limbs are littering yards and blocking streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes. It’s a massive, city-wide problem that won’t be quick or easy to fix. Olin Melton put in a hard day’s work collecting the broken tree limbs that rained down on his...
CBS Austin
Chainsaws and dry socks: Austinites step up for neighbors during ice storm
AUSTIN — Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The distant whine of chainsaws pierced the nonstop plops of ice falling from hanging tree branches as friends and neighbors dragged limbs across lawns, tossing them into wet piles along the streets of Balcones Woods. The collective effort to...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to gas line break on South Congress Avenue, road closed in both directions
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of a 4” natural gas line break on South Congress Avenue Saturday morning. It happened around 8:18 a.m. between East St Elmo Road and Sheraton Avenue. ALSO | What Austin is doing to clean up after destructive...
CBS Austin
Mayor Kirk Watson issues public apology in response to winter storm management
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Kirk Watson is seemingly taking accountability for what many are calling a failed response to this year’s winter storm. “As mayor, I accept the responsibility on behalf of the city and I apologize that we’ve let people down in Austin,” said Watson.
'It’s going to get worse,' officials warn Austin residents to avoid roads if possible
Austin officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, especially icy bridges and overpasses. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation said it is still working to treat icy patches on the road after freezing temperatures and rain in the Austin area Jan. 30 and 31. As the...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD to open Monday, except for some campuses
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials are set to open on Monday, except for some campuses, after classes were canceled most of the week due to the severe ice storm. Austin ISD said in a press release that most campuses will return to their regular schedule on...
CBS Austin
As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday
Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
There were more than 40 crashes Tuesday morning in Williamson County, officials brace for more during ice storm
Michael Shoe said crews had been out all morning in preparation for the long-lasting cold.
City of Austin suspending all ‘non-essential operations’ due to ice storm
The City of Austin announced that all regular, non-essential city operations would be suspended beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday.
CBS Austin
NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
CBS Austin
'Silent killer': ATCEMS seeing increase in carbon monoxide calls during power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) has been busy responding to calls all week long during the Texas ice storm. The department says it has seen a 25% increase in calls from a normal day. One call they’re seeing more of is for carbon monoxide exposure. The...
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
