Williamson County, TX

CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration after ice storm caused widespread damage

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued on Saturday a disaster declaration for several Texas counties impacted by this week's major ice storm after causing widespread damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. In a press release, Gov. Abbott said it includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Mayor of Lakeway expresses frustration with Austin Energy's winter weather response

Tom Kilgore, the mayor of Lakeway, said Austin Energy has failed to prioritize the recovery of critical infrastructure, like hospitals and senior living facilities. “Our beloved city has been devastated by this winter storm,” Kilgore said. “We have a tremendous amount of damage to property and to homes and we have lots of people who were out power for 72 hours.”
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands still without power, Austin official provide update on storm response

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm

It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis

We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Chainsaws and dry socks: Austinites step up for neighbors during ice storm

AUSTIN — Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The distant whine of chainsaws pierced the nonstop plops of ice falling from hanging tree branches as friends and neighbors dragged limbs across lawns, tossing them into wet piles along the streets of Balcones Woods. The collective effort to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD to open Monday, except for some campuses

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials are set to open on Monday, except for some campuses, after classes were canceled most of the week due to the severe ice storm. Austin ISD said in a press release that most campuses will return to their regular schedule on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday

Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX

