KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day. The “Hiss and Tell” event is a way to celebrate the loving holiday while also helping out the wildlife at the zoo. For a $10 donation, those interested can get a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner, a friend or lover.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO