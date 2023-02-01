Read full article on original website
Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial
Mad scientist day at Knoxville school
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
University of Tennessee softball
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
Beck Cultural Exchange Center celebrating life of famous Black Knoxville artist
Yee-Haw Brewing opens in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has a brand new place to eat and drink. Yee-Haw Brewery’s seventh taproom is now open on North Broadway in North Knoxville. Some people began lining up 15 minutes early, saying they couldn’t wait for it to open. “Just very, very special to...
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
Want to name a cockroach after a special someone? You can at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day. The “Hiss and Tell” event is a way to celebrate the loving holiday while also helping out the wildlife at the zoo. For a $10 donation, those interested can get a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner, a friend or lover.
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
‘Rocky Top’ | The song of a lifetime
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
‘I’m so thankful’ | DJ Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT Athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football and men’s basketball games have brought amazing play to electric stadiums, bringing good home crowds. However, Sterling Henton might be the one person bringing the most energy to fans inside Neyland Stadium or Thompson-Boling Arena. If you’ve ever been to a...
Pigeon Forge tourism association fundraises for scholarships
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association hosts their annual Bowling for Tourism event. The money raised at the event goes towards hospitality scholarships at Walters State Community College to help students pay for books and gas. “They get civic service experience and...
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
