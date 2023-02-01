ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Thursday, Feb. 9, Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address to the people of the Magic City. Ross said he’ll discuss the business climate, young leaders across the board, and growth in Minot. He said he’ll touch on...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World. Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition. His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy