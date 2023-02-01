Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Williston spoils Senior Night for Minot, Bismarck sweeps Century
Two of the top three WDA teams faced each other in the Magic City while a big rivalry between Bismarck and Century took place in the Capital City. Bismarck 57 Century 23 Girls Final Bismarck 45 Century 17 Boys Final Minot 19 Williston 32 Boys Final Dickinson 6 Minot 72 Girls Final
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
Roosevelt Park Zoo says goodbye to Bodie the bobcat
His passing is a loss for the staff and guests.
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
oilcity.news
Person wanted on multiple violent felonies in Natrona County captured in ND
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
KFYR-TV
Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Thursday, Feb. 9, Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address to the people of the Magic City. Ross said he’ll discuss the business climate, young leaders across the board, and growth in Minot. He said he’ll touch on...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
KFYR-TV
Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World. Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition. His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were...
KFYR-TV
Report: Minot Air Force Base brings in more than a half billion dollars to Minot area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The latest economic impact report shows that Minot Air Force Base continues to have a major impact on the Minot area--to the tune of nearly $600 million. The base presented its 2022 overall economic impact in the city Thursday. The yearly military payroll makes up the...
