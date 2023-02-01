ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen Earns First Career All-Star Bid

Lauri Markkanen earns first career All-Star bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the tipoff of the Bulls-Hornets game on Thursday, the NBA announced its All-Star reserves for the Eastern/Western conferences, including Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as part of the reserves. It was the start of an exciting...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks

Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency

Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?

Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Seth Jones Finishes Last in NHL All-Star Hardest Shot Competition

Seth Jones finishes last in Hardest Shot competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones participated in the NHL's "Hardest Shot" competition during the All-Star weekend activities on Friday night. The challenge tasked the players with two shots on goal from 30 feet away. The competition included...
Report: New Team Emerges in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

Report: New team emerges in Kyrie Irving sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A new team has emerged in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Clippers have been engaging with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential trade for Irving, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday. The Clippers join the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, among others, who are exploring a potential deal, per Wojnarowski.
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard Share Mutual Respect Forged From Gold

LaVine, Lillard share mutual respect forged from gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine knew Damian Lillard a little bit from endorsing the same shoe company before LaVine recently switched and also talking on the court as opponents over the years. But the high-scoring guards really got to...
MVP Matthew Tkachuk Lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game Win

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew Tkachuk — playing alongside his...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod

DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter

Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Trade Front Is Quiet for Now

Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

