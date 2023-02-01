Read full article on original website
Bulls' Andre Drummond Hits Statistical Mark Not Seen in 44 Years
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points...
5 Potential Destinations for Nets' Kevin Durant After Kyrie Irving Trade Request
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period by handing in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
Ex-Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen Earns First Career All-Star Bid
Lauri Markkanen earns first career All-Star bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the tipoff of the Bulls-Hornets game on Thursday, the NBA announced its All-Star reserves for the Eastern/Western conferences, including Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as part of the reserves. It was the start of an exciting...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Seth Jones Finishes Last in NHL All-Star Hardest Shot Competition
Seth Jones finishes last in Hardest Shot competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones participated in the NHL's "Hardest Shot" competition during the All-Star weekend activities on Friday night. The challenge tasked the players with two shots on goal from 30 feet away. The competition included...
Kyrie Irving Trade Request Sends NBA Twitter Into a Frenzy
It was a typical Friday afternoon … until news of a Kyrie Irving trade request hit the Internet. The Brooklyn Nets star guard told the Brooklyn franchise that he would like to be traded ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If his demands aren't...
Report: New Team Emerges in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks
Report: New team emerges in Kyrie Irving sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A new team has emerged in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Clippers have been engaging with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential trade for Irving, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday. The Clippers join the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, among others, who are exploring a potential deal, per Wojnarowski.
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
Zach LaVine First Bulls Player to Record 5+ 3-Pointers in 50 Games
LaVine first Bulls player to record 53-pointers in 50 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine became the only player in Chicago Bulls history to record 50 games with five or more 3-pointers in each of the games on Saturday, according to Bulls PR. The star guard put...
Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard Share Mutual Respect Forged From Gold
LaVine, Lillard share mutual respect forged from gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine knew Damian Lillard a little bit from endorsing the same shoe company before LaVine recently switched and also talking on the court as opponents over the years. But the high-scoring guards really got to...
MVP Matthew Tkachuk Lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game Win
Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew Tkachuk — playing alongside his...
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod
DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter
Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
LaMelo Ball Asks for Tech on Tuesday; Gets Ejected Versus Bulls
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected...
Charles Barkley on Bulls' Situation: ‘You Got to Start Over'
NBA Hall of Famer on Bulls: 'You got to start over' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls have found themselves in a head-scratching, near panic-button-hitting dilemma just before the NBA trade deadline next week. They sit below .500, holding a 24-27 record. With the 10th-place spot in the...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Trade Front Is Quiet for Now
Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games
Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
