Bakersfield, CA

BBHH First Responder Lunch 'N Learn focuses on mental wellness

By Henry Flores, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
From responding to car accidents, fires, suicides, and other emergencies, first responders have a lot to deal with on a daily basis, and it can lead to mental health issues. According to experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death for first responders .

Because of this, the Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Center hosted its first Lunch 'N Learn for 2023 focused on the topic of first responder mental health.

"The first responders experience a lot of trauma, right? That trauma builds up over time, and it really has an effect, so we just want to make sure that when we talk about suicide, we are talking about everybody that is affected," said Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Community Liaison Teena Bensusen.

According to Bensusen, suicide prevention is all about educating the community.

"If you know how to get help, if you know what to look for with people that might be struggling, then that's really the first step," said Bensusen. "You know, the important thing is to stay with somebody if you are worried about them. Don't leave their side, and get them help."

The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital also teamed up with national nonprofit The Jason Foundation , which will assist in providing resources for suicide prevention among the first responders.

According to the CDC, law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Those in the role of EMS are 1.39 times more likely than the general public to die by suicide.

The trauma response isn't isolated to those who physically respond to the emergency. Studies have found that 24 percent of public safety telecommunications employees, such as dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators, have symptoms of depression.

Director of Business Development at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Amber Smithson, says it's important for first responders to have space to address their mental health.

"Knowing the resources and information they can provide them, to get them to a safe place and start them down their path to recovery is vital," said Smithson. "That is why it was so important for us to open this up to so many people so that everybody could take part and participate and get this information."

Smithson says the focus at Tuesday's Lunch 'N Learn was on all types of first responders.

"That could be counselors, that can be police, fire, ambulance, EMT, ERs. Anybody that would really be focusing in on helping somebody through that initial crisis phase," said Smithson.

Bensusen says our first responders are vital to the community of Kern County, and the community needs to support their mental wellbeing.

"Our first responders have a huge impact on our community, and so we want to make sure that they, like everyone else, stay safe and take care of their mental health," said Bensusen.

Bensusen says the hospital is happy to provide resources to the community, and the overall goal is to get as much educational information out there as possible.

If you or anyone you know is in need of crisis help or just someone to talk to, you can call the National Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 and be connected to local resources.

