San Diego, CA

City Tacos Planning Another Coastal Location

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbPgz_0kY7rkF400

City Tacos is planning another outpost along the coast, this time in Ocean Beach . A new permit filing places their next spot on Voltaire Street at Cable Street , formerly a Tiki Port coffee shop.

Owner Gerry Torres opened the first City Tacos location in North Park in 2014. City Tacos now operates seven locations across San Diego, with spots in La Mesa, Encinitas, Sorrento Valley, and Pacific Beach.

The brand also collaborates with Mike Hess Brewing via their sister business Quiero Tacos at their brewpub locations in Imperial Beach and Seaport Village.

Featuring solid portions and creative combinations, City Tacos combines traditional Mexican flavors with local San Diego appeal. Their restaurants offer upwards of 20 different taco styles, including Pescado, Carnitas, Surf & Turf, and San Diego Carne Asada.

There’s a taco for everyone at City Tacos, with vegan and vegetarian options plus weekly Taco Tuesday specials on food and Mexican beers.

An opening timeline for City Tacos Ocean Beach has not been announced. To find your nearest location, visit their website and follow on Instagram for updates.



