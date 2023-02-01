Effective: 2023-02-04 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Wayne, George and Greene Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Leakesville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise to a crest around 24.5 feet by early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO