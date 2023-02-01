Effective: 2023-02-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: De Soto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Shelby and Panola Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 28.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.4 feet on 12/28/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DE SOTO PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO