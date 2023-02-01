China was much on Bill Maher’s mind in this week’s edition of HBO’s Real Time. His first mention came during the opening monologue, when he talked about people “freaking out” over the Chinese spy balloon over Montana. “Now they know where we keep the cows,” Maher said. He noted the Chinese are denying that the balloon is being used to spy on us. “That’s what TikTok is for.” Maher was against those who want to shoot it down, calling for calm. “We have to watch til it crashes and burns,” he said. “Like we’re doing with Kanye” But Maher turned serious during his...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO