ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Former McGill-Toolen stars reunited at Senior Bowl

By Brett Greenberg, Simone Eli
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVwV6_0kY7pzJ900

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A pair of former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School teammates reunited in Mobile at Hancock Whitney Stadium for the first practice of Senior Bowl week Tuesday afternoon.

Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett won a state championship for the Yellow Jackets in 2016 and are back on the same team for the week long event. Martial and Bennett are on the National Team.

74th annual Senior Bowl kicks off, game set for Saturday

Since moving on from the high school ranks, both Mobile natives have had great college careers. Martial broke the FBS all-time career tackles record and Bennett led all power five teams in pass break ups last season.

WKRG’s Sports Director Simone Eli caught up with the pair following the National team’s first practice Tuesday afternoon.

“It feels great, you know just watching it [Senior Bowl] growing up but hey, I don’t want to just sulk in it too much,” said Martial. “We are here to work and we are here to make it to the next level.”

Former Alabama star, Detroit Lions defensive assistant to coach in Senior Bowl

“I just wanna be the best version of myself,” said Bennett. “I’m not trying to prove anything. I’m just trying to prove myself right, be the best version of myself and show the coaches who I really am.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMvrQ_0kY7pzJ900
    Troy’s Carlton Martial on the sideline at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d11B_0kY7pzJ900
    Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett on the sideline at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRsUt_0kY7pzJ900
    WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli speaks with Carlton Martial following Tuesday’s practice at the 2023 Senior Bowl
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbBAT_0kY7pzJ900
    WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli speaks with Jakorian Bennett following Tuesday’s practice at the 2023 Senior Bowl

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. Purchase a ticket online . There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsSLk_0kY7pzJ900
2023 Senior Bowl week schedule

Simone Eli will have coverage throughout the week including practice footage, sound from coaches and players and more on regularly scheduled newscasts and WKRG.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: 74th annual Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Senior Bowl game took place Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The National team beat the American team 27-10. The week featured a dozen Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and Troy players. Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, a McGill-Toolen alum, also played in the game.  South Alabama and Spanish Fort graduate […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

McGill-Toolen honors Senior Bowl players

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School alumni were honored Friday morning. Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett are representing the Yellow Jackets in this year’s Senior Bowl. Dallas Cowboys’ Jalen Tolbert, former teammate of the pair, was also back in his hometown for the ceremony. Former […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Former South Alabama coaches Joey Jones, Steve Campbell hired to Mississippi State support staff

Two former South Alabama head football coaches have been hired to off-field roles at Mississippi State, the school announced Friday. Joey Jones has joined Zach Arnett’s Bulldogs staff as director of player personnel, while Steve Campbell will be director of high school relations. Jones and Campbell were the first and second head football coaches in the history of the Jaguars’ program.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

South Alabama signs 4 local high schoolers, Kane Wommack visits Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is official and the Jaguars will welcome four high school players from the Gulf Coast. UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock (RB), McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Anthony Eager (WR), Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas (TE) and Orange Beach’s Cash Turner (QB) are staying home to play for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mardi Gras: Conde Cavaliers 2022 vs 2023 official numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the numbers for the 2023 Conde Cavaliers parade. According to officials, there was a total of 59,136 people at the parade along with the Nelly concert that was held as part of the Senior Bowl. In 2022, Mobile Police estimated the Conde Cavaliers‘ […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Several Mobile, Baldwin Co. athletes make it official on National Signing Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plenty of Mobile and Baldwin County high school athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college as part of 2023 National Signing Day. WKRG stopped by several schools including UMS-Wright, Theodore, Orange Beach and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. Theodore Bobcats Head Coach Eric Collier […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Presidential pins popping up on University of South Alabama campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are some new pins popping up around the University of South Alabama’s campus. It’s an initiative started by the university’s new president. University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner explained how the idea came about. He said, “We were getting together early in my presidency last year and trying to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Conde Cavaliers share the Mardi Gras spirit ahead of parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of the Conde Cavalier’s parade Friday night, members of their society wanted to spread the Mardi Gras cheer and make sure no one is left out of taking part in the festivities. Every year, they spend the day of their ride parading around at five different retirement facilities and schools […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Porch Parade returns to Mobile with a philanthropic twist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A parade that started during the pandemic is pushing into its third season! On Friday, Feb. 2, the Mobile Porch Parade launches its map of houses for 2023! It’s a parade that you can do just about any time you want, and you can take any route you choose. Mobile Porch […]
MOBILE, AL
theleadernews.com

Eagles rolling toward upcoming district showdown

The Booker T. Washington Eagles’ boys’ basketball team suffered an unexpected setback in their District 21-4A opener a little over one month ago. Since that setback, however, the Eagles have found their groove again and are on a roll as an impending rematch looms on the horizon this weekend.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy