Former McGill-Toolen stars reunited at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A pair of former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School teammates reunited in Mobile at Hancock Whitney Stadium for the first practice of Senior Bowl week Tuesday afternoon.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett won a state championship for the Yellow Jackets in 2016 and are back on the same team for the week long event. Martial and Bennett are on the National Team.
Since moving on from the high school ranks, both Mobile natives have had great college careers. Martial broke the FBS all-time career tackles record and Bennett led all power five teams in pass break ups last season.
WKRG’s Sports Director Simone Eli caught up with the pair following the National team’s first practice Tuesday afternoon.
"It feels great, you know just watching it [Senior Bowl] growing up but hey, I don't want to just sulk in it too much," said Martial. "We are here to work and we are here to make it to the next level."
“I just wanna be the best version of myself,” said Bennett. “I’m not trying to prove anything. I’m just trying to prove myself right, be the best version of myself and show the coaches who I really am.”
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.
