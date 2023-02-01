ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

PFF Has a Projection for Garrett Bradbury’s Next Contract

One of the underrated storylines of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is Garrett Bradbury’s free agency. Everyone is well-aware that the Vikings 2019 first-round pick did not exactly live up to his draft position early on in his NFL career. Because of that, last offseason, Minnesota opted not to give him the fifth-year option that is available for first-round picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

5 Standouts from the Senior Bowl Game

The Senior Bowl officially wrapped up following the conclusion of Saturday’s game, and overall, it was a great event with terrific performances from draft prospects throughout the week. Tomorrow, we’ll go over the biggest winners of the week at each position, but for today, here are 5 standouts from the Senior Bowl game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
purplePTSD.com

Winners from Day 3 of Senior Bowl Practices

Day 3 of Senior Bowl practices is officially in the books, and once again, there are multiple 2023 NFL Draft prospects that showed out by raising their draft stocks during the final practice session of the week. If you missed the previous days, you can check out the winners from Day 1 here and Day 2 here. Now, let’s talk about the five big winners from the final practice.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
purplePTSD.com

The Overlooked Free Agent the Vikings Should Seriously Consider

Robbie Gould has been a sensational kicker for a long time. He’s a free agent the Vikings should seriously consider adding. During his postseason career, he hasn’t missed a kick, a remarkable feat when we remember that he’s been a part of 16 playoff games, the equivalent of a full season (until recently). He is a perfect 29/29 on field goals and 39/39 extra points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Word of Wisdom Before The Vikings’ Free Agency Bonanza

In roughly a month and a half, the NFL world will be set ablaze with free agency craziness. Truthfully, it’s one of my favorite parts of the NFL calendar. Every team (pretty much) gets a fresh infusion of hope as deals are signed left and right. The Vikings’ free agency will likely feature more than one or two exciting deals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Draft Thermometer: RB Bijan Robinson

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

CBS Sends the Vikings Defensive Help in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

One of the major topics of discussion in Minnesota Vikings fandom has been how the team should go about fixing their defense this offseason. In 2022, the Vikings ranked among the bottom three teams in points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. While Minnesota is already in search for a new defensive coordinator, in addition to that, CBS sends the Vikings defensive help, specifically defensive line help, in their latest mock draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

3 Vikings Are Considered Elite by Fellow NFL Players

For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association voted for the Players’ All-Pro teams. Those results have been known since January, but now, the NFLPA has released the top 5 vote getters at each position. On the list, there are 3 Vikings that were named among the best at their positions in 2022. Those three players are WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RT Brian O’Neill. Hockenson and O’Neill were both named the fourth-best at their respective positions while Jefferson earned the honor of WR1 in the vote.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy