The View from VT: A QB Trade Partner, Sean Payton, & The DC Wait
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
PFF Has a Projection for Garrett Bradbury’s Next Contract
One of the underrated storylines of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is Garrett Bradbury’s free agency. Everyone is well-aware that the Vikings 2019 first-round pick did not exactly live up to his draft position early on in his NFL career. Because of that, last offseason, Minnesota opted not to give him the fifth-year option that is available for first-round picks.
5 Standouts from the Senior Bowl Game
The Senior Bowl officially wrapped up following the conclusion of Saturday’s game, and overall, it was a great event with terrific performances from draft prospects throughout the week. Tomorrow, we’ll go over the biggest winners of the week at each position, but for today, here are 5 standouts from the Senior Bowl game.
Winners from Day 3 of Senior Bowl Practices
Day 3 of Senior Bowl practices is officially in the books, and once again, there are multiple 2023 NFL Draft prospects that showed out by raising their draft stocks during the final practice session of the week. If you missed the previous days, you can check out the winners from Day 1 here and Day 2 here. Now, let’s talk about the five big winners from the final practice.
Questions Answered: Rodgers’ Next Destination, Payton & Evero, The Bears #1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 2nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Overlooked Free Agent the Vikings Should Seriously Consider
Robbie Gould has been a sensational kicker for a long time. He’s a free agent the Vikings should seriously consider adding. During his postseason career, he hasn’t missed a kick, a remarkable feat when we remember that he’s been a part of 16 playoff games, the equivalent of a full season (until recently). He is a perfect 29/29 on field goals and 39/39 extra points.
Why Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Consider Calling the Texans
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
What is the Biggest Need for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023?
My great boss Kyle sent us an article from PFF talking about every team’s biggest need. In said article they put defensive tackle as the need for the Vikings, so let’s talk about the DT situation, if it really is the biggest need this offseason and, if not, what is.
Report: Vikings Will Miss Out on Another Defensive Coordinator Candidate
On Friday afternoon, news broke that Sean Desai has decided he will step away from the running for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job. The news that the Vikings will miss out on another candidate for their job was reported by Mike Klis of 9NEWS. Desai’s decision to focus on...
The Plot to the Vikings Defensive Coordinator Search Thickens Again
It’s certainly been an interesting process throughout the Vikings defensive coordinator search. Thus far, they’ve interviewed four candidates: Sean Desai, Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and Mike Pettine. However, Nielsen has accepted a spot with the Atlanta Falcons in the same role, and on Friday, it was reported that...
A Word of Wisdom Before The Vikings’ Free Agency Bonanza
In roughly a month and a half, the NFL world will be set ablaze with free agency craziness. Truthfully, it’s one of my favorite parts of the NFL calendar. Every team (pretty much) gets a fresh infusion of hope as deals are signed left and right. The Vikings’ free agency will likely feature more than one or two exciting deals.
Expect Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to Keep the Vikings Franchise Tag in its Holster for 2023
Unless something totally unforeseen happens, the Vikings franchise tag will go unused in 2023. Some of that is due to the snug salary cap and some of that is due to who Minnesota may lose in free agency. If, for instance, Minnesota was staring down potentially losing Justin Jefferson, then...
Vikings Draft Thermometer: RB Bijan Robinson
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
Sean Payton is Interviewing the Same Coaches as the Vikings
It wasn’t long ago that Sean Payton was the head coach for the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings have had a rivalry of sorts with Payton, and now he’s starting things out again as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Depending on how you look at the...
Purple Headlines of the Week: Vikings DC Search Hits a Snag, Rodgers’ Future, Brady Retires
Another week of offseason rumors and stories is in the books, and this ended up being a very busy week in the NFL world. Here are some of the biggest purple headlines that came out over the course of the week, including the updated news regarding the Vikings DC search.
CBS Sends the Vikings Defensive Help in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
One of the major topics of discussion in Minnesota Vikings fandom has been how the team should go about fixing their defense this offseason. In 2022, the Vikings ranked among the bottom three teams in points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. While Minnesota is already in search for a new defensive coordinator, in addition to that, CBS sends the Vikings defensive help, specifically defensive line help, in their latest mock draft.
1 Way the Vikings Offense Can Directly Help the Defense to Improve
If we simply looked at Minnesota’s total time of possession on offense, we’d find a team in the middle of the NFL. When we break things down to a per-drive average, though, we’ll see a team that’s near the bottom. Indeed, the Vikings offense generally didn’t stay on the field for very long.
3 Vikings Are Considered Elite by Fellow NFL Players
For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association voted for the Players’ All-Pro teams. Those results have been known since January, but now, the NFLPA has released the top 5 vote getters at each position. On the list, there are 3 Vikings that were named among the best at their positions in 2022. Those three players are WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RT Brian O’Neill. Hockenson and O’Neill were both named the fourth-best at their respective positions while Jefferson earned the honor of WR1 in the vote.
