For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association voted for the Players’ All-Pro teams. Those results have been known since January, but now, the NFLPA has released the top 5 vote getters at each position. On the list, there are 3 Vikings that were named among the best at their positions in 2022. Those three players are WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RT Brian O’Neill. Hockenson and O’Neill were both named the fourth-best at their respective positions while Jefferson earned the honor of WR1 in the vote.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO