Senate gives first OK to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE — Legislation criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth passed its first vote Tuesday in the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Under Senate File 111, any person who intentionally “inflicts upon a child under the age of 18 years any procedure, drug, other agent or combination thereof” for the purposes of changing the sex of a child would be guilty of child abuse. The felony is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, and consent of the child, parents, guardian or any other person responsible for the child could not be used as a defense.

Four exemptions were included in the bill, such as medical treatment “to create the clear sexual identity of a child with ambiguous sexual identity” if they were diagnosed before the age of 4, or care necessary for traumatic injuries or physical diseases that were life-threatening.

The bill was pushed forward 19-10 to second reading, and an emotional debate was had preceding the vote.

Bill sponsor Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, told lawmakers that if they believed the behavior described in the bill was right, then they should vote against SF 111. However, if they agreed with him that the treatments were a serious offense and “doing considerable harm to the children that are affected by it,” they should vote for the bill.

“There is right now in the adolescent population, right across the whole country, a fad going on, relating to these sex changes,” Scott said. “It’s being promoted by certain adults.”

He said there is often a period that humans experience where they question their gender identity. He said it is a normal part of growing up, where there are feelings, emotions and confusion they’ve never felt before — causing them to think they are a different sex than the way they were born.

He said he believes eventually the feeling subsides, and they get over this phase. But there are adults preying on children to undertake surgery or treatments, and they don’t have the maturity or experience to understand the consequences.

Scott was not alone in his perspective. Other senators said they were concerned with the long-term impacts of irreversible procedures and drugs. Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, said there were many ideas and actions children take on before the age of 18 that they regret later, and “we’ve lost our sense of ought-not-ness. This is something we ought not do.”

Others looked to countries in Europe that were setting guidelines for treating children with gender dysphoria. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said they should be treated with dignity and respect, and not to criticize or put them down, but there could be risks associated with treatments at an early age.

He also urged them to tread carefully in their arguments.

“I do have issues with whether criminalization is the right remedy. I don’t know what the right remedy is, but this dysphoria amongst youth is not well understood,” Kinskey said. “And I’m just going to resist. I’m going to resist strongly when people express concerns about it, that somehow they’re bigots.”

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, came before the body and said he was at a loss after hearing Scott’s explanation of the issue. He was stuck on the word “fad,” and said the Legislature was trying to take a personal decision on identity and turn it into a crime.

“If you believe that, and we make fads, or we make what seems to be something that we don’t quite understand and get a handle on — oh well, let’s make it a crime. Let’s throw people in jail for that,” he said. “Well, we’re going to need some more prisons.”

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he appreciated the concern for the community that existed in the chamber, but the bill came down to the role of government in relationships. He said they were choosing which ones to be involved in, and how often they want to override the interests of parents or the individual.

He spoke to the constitutional rights of residents to make their own health care decisions, and to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“And we wonder why this population is a leading population — a leading group in our state and in every state — for suicide, and for mental health struggles and challenges,” he said. “It’s because of this. It’s because of these types of declarations — where we want to act like this is abnormal behavior and unacceptable behavior. Criminal behavior.”

Despite arguments against the bill, and questions of what defining gender-affirming treatment as child abuse would set in motion, it passed on first reading.

It was framed as the government setting boundaries and stepping in on occasion.

“I’d like to take us back to the fact that we set reasonable restrictions all the time,” said Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle. “We’re talking about minors here. We don’t let them smoke, drink, drive a car until a certain time in their life, because all of those things could have huge consequences in their life.”

Comments / 9

Todd Ludwick LuAnne Cook
4d ago

I have one question, what is the percentage of parents giving there permission for their minor child to seek transition procedures? I feel like this is not an issue government needs to be concerned. It's overreaching too much.

Reply(3)
3
Wyoming News

