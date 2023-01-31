Read full article on original website
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization Of Antibody Treatment For COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has pulled the emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment that was used to provide additional protection against COVID-19 for people who are immunocompromised. The FDA said that Evusheld, which is made by AstraZeneca, does not provide protection against the XBB.1.5. BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and...
FDA Says No To CBD Marketing As Food Or Dietary Supplement, Expert Warns Decision Could Effect Cannabis Legislation
In view of the growing CBD products market, the Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. In it, the FDA concluded that it would not regulate CBD as a food and dietary supplement ingredient. “Today we are announcing that...
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
U.S. FDA calls for new regulatory framework for use of cannabis compound CBD
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it does not intend to make any new guidance on the use of the popular cannabis compound CBD in food and supplements, saying the United States needs to develop a new framework to ensure its safe use.
CBD has too many safety unknowns to be regulated, FDA says
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it is unable to regulate CBD products under its current structure because the hemp- or marijuana-derived ingredient hasn't been shown to be safe enough for food or supplements."[I]t is not apparent how CBD products could meet safety standards for dietary supplements or food additives," FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.She added, "For example, we have not found adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm."Instead, the FDA called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing...
State officials urge poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza
As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield reminded poultry owners this week to protect their flocks. Neighbors’ flocks and the Commonwealth’s economy can also be protected by working to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
FDA to revamp food safety program in wake of infant formula crisis
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching an overhaul of its food safety and nutrition division in the wake of a series of crises including the recent baby formula shortage, the agency announced Tuesday. As part of the move, Commissioner Robert Califf said the FDA will combine two separate divisions to create a new […]
To Meet Updated FDA Recommendations, Novavax Will Update Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine
Novavax will update its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, but maintains the current vaccine is effective against current and future variants. Yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) unanimously recommended harmonizing the strain composition of COVID-19 primary series and booster vaccines. The advisory...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
A new day: IFT weighs in on the future of the FDA
— OPINION — At the request of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA (FDA Foundation) launched an external evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program on September 8, 2022. The goal was simple: examine ways to better secure the nation’s food systems and supply chain. The evaluation examined everything from structure and leadership to resources and culture.
FDA panel takes bold step toward simplifying the COVID vaccines
In a long-awaited move, an FDA advisory panel decided to do away with the confusion surrounding COVID-19 shots and boosters.
Research Finds Cancer-Causing Food Additives Present in Many Common Goods
Despite still being allowed in the United States, certain food additives may pose a potential threat to Americans' health. Many countries have already taken action and prohibited their use. Investigating their possible link to cancer risk is an important step towards protecting consumers here at home.
Americans want farm subsidies to go to human food, not animal feed: survey
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct that the Food Not Feed Summit will take place on Tuesday, and that the proposal the summit seeks to garner support for is to make as much federal support available for fruits and vegetables as for feed grains. We regret the error. A new survey has…
