Niagara County, NY

2 On Your Side

Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Save A Lot provides VIP Rewards

Save A Lot, located on Military Road in Niagara Falls, recently held a drawing for one of its customers to win a $500 gift card from the VIP Rewards program. Assistant Manager Mitchell Hedlund explained, “Our program is called VIP Rewards. For every $10 a customer spends, they receive one stamp. As customers accumulate stamps, they can fill out booklets with the stamps. Each booklet a customer fills out gets them a gift certificate to the store. One booklet equals $10 gift certificate, two booklets equal $25 gift certificate, and three booklets equal $50 gift certificate.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Frostbite, hypothermia, frozen water pipes big concerns for Erie County officials amid Arctic Blast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County officials say they’re working with local utility companies to prepare for the brutal cold that’s expected from Thursday night into Saturday. Frostbite, hypothermia, and frozen water pipes are all top concerns. Obviously, the message is to prepare for the cold, dress warm, and stay inside if you can. Check […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Red Cross helping 5 people after overnight fire in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five people are being assisted by Red Cross following an overnight fire in the City of Buffalo. Buffalo Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at 86 Hawley Street, near Forest Avenue and Grant Street, according to a city spokesperson. The blaze...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 teen girls arrested in Niagara County after investigation of car thefts

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Two 16-year-old girls were arrested early Saturday in connection to car thefts in Niagara County. One of the girls, from Tonawanda, has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of false personation. She is in custody on an Office of Children and Family Services warrant, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Poloncarz Calls for Blizzard Rating Scale

Blizzards could soon be rated by their severity the way hurricanes are. Erie County, NY, Executive Marc Poloncarz has directed his staff to come up with criteria that will be used to develop a Blizzard rating system, for use in advance planning and warning the public. Poloncarz said that people...
2 On Your Side

