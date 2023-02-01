Read full article on original website
Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
Amid freezing temperatures, Buffalo opens 13 public warming centers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold is making community centers open their doors for warmth, so if you find yourself needing to get warm, there are 13 different shelters encouraging people to come in. "We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no...
Save A Lot provides VIP Rewards
Save A Lot, located on Military Road in Niagara Falls, recently held a drawing for one of its customers to win a $500 gift card from the VIP Rewards program. Assistant Manager Mitchell Hedlund explained, “Our program is called VIP Rewards. For every $10 a customer spends, they receive one stamp. As customers accumulate stamps, they can fill out booklets with the stamps. Each booklet a customer fills out gets them a gift certificate to the store. One booklet equals $10 gift certificate, two booklets equal $25 gift certificate, and three booklets equal $50 gift certificate.
Celebrating 3 WNY Chocolate Shops For Valentine's Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Kevin's first show in February, he planted the idea in your head to buy your Valentine’s Day sweets from your local mom and pop candy shop. If it’s a gift, don’t buy your chocolates where you buy your mayonnaise!. WGRZ checked out...
Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community
New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border
My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coldest temperatures in years are in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night and Sunday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy...
Frostbite, hypothermia, frozen water pipes big concerns for Erie County officials amid Arctic Blast
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County officials say they’re working with local utility companies to prepare for the brutal cold that’s expected from Thursday night into Saturday. Frostbite, hypothermia, and frozen water pipes are all top concerns. Obviously, the message is to prepare for the cold, dress warm, and stay inside if you can. Check […]
“In firefighting, minutes matter”: Arctic blast causes danger for first responders
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters across Western New York had a more difficult time doing their jobs on Friday, dealing with the cold, wind and bitter temperatures. Multiple fires broke out across the area. Battling fires can present several challenges, but extreme weather conditions, like the Arctic blast, makes it more difficult. Hoses and nozzles […]
Red Cross helping 5 people after overnight fire in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five people are being assisted by Red Cross following an overnight fire in the City of Buffalo. Buffalo Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at 86 Hawley Street, near Forest Avenue and Grant Street, according to a city spokesperson. The blaze...
Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods
Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
Buffalo fire leaves estimated $110,000 in damages
According to police, an early morning fire in a Buffalo residential structure has left an estimated $110,000 in damages.
Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
Fire on Hawley Street leaves $310,000 in damages
The Red Cross is assisting five people after an early morning fire on Hawley Street. The fire left an estimated $310,000 in damages.
2 teen girls arrested in Niagara County after investigation of car thefts
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Two 16-year-old girls were arrested early Saturday in connection to car thefts in Niagara County. One of the girls, from Tonawanda, has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of false personation. She is in custody on an Office of Children and Family Services warrant, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
Poloncarz Calls for Blizzard Rating Scale
Blizzards could soon be rated by their severity the way hurricanes are. Erie County, NY, Executive Marc Poloncarz has directed his staff to come up with criteria that will be used to develop a Blizzard rating system, for use in advance planning and warning the public. Poloncarz said that people...
Rural nursing home workers demand better working conditions
Over 200 healthcare workers at nursing home facilities in Dunkirk, Eden, Salamanca, and Houghton are demanding contract negotiations and better pay.
Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors open for business at Broadway Market
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's Black History Month, and the Broadway Market is getting in on the celebration. Every Saturday this month you will find Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors. Nearly two dozen businesses have set up shop there. Unique items are being sold inside the Buffalo landmark. You'll find...
