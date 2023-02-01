ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weather Leaves Some Travelers Stranded, Others Brace Icy Conditions

The latest wave of wintry precipitation has left some travelers stranded in Fort Worth, as others brave icy conditions to get to their destinations. Eric Fink left Austin early Wednesday morning to get to South Dakota, where he said he will visit national parks. “Nothing says adventure time like driving...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.  North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions are expected to worsen across DFW into Wednesday as a winter storm bringing sleet and freezing rain lingers. “We continue to be in the middle of an event that we expect will continue to extend for another 36 to 48 hours,” said TXDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “The conditions are dangerous and continue to get worse. We continue to emphasize, do not get on the roadways.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy