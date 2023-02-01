Read full article on original website
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
DALLAS - Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon
The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
WFAA
DFW ICE STORM: Are we finally melting?
WFAA's Megan Mitchell had an update from Fort Worth, where some of the ice was turning to slush. Here's what we're seeing.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Leaves Some Travelers Stranded, Others Brace Icy Conditions
The latest wave of wintry precipitation has left some travelers stranded in Fort Worth, as others brave icy conditions to get to their destinations. Eric Fink left Austin early Wednesday morning to get to South Dakota, where he said he will visit national parks. “Nothing says adventure time like driving...
texasstandard.org
DFW expected to be ‘ground zero’ for icy conditions during this storm front
There were reports of some folks sleeping in their cars overnight in North Texas, not so much because of the accumulation of frozen precipitation, but the number of accidents caused by icy conditions, snarling traffic for hours. Schools across North and Central Texas have announced closures due to the low...
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Feb. 2 early morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has an update on Thursday's storms. He talks about when it will finally get above freezing.
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
dmagazine.com
Ice, Thunder Sleet, and Cancellations as North Texas Settles Into Winter Weather
Last Updated, 1/31, 6 p.m. A wave of sleet and freezing rain moved in Tuesday morning in less than an hour, coating North Texas in ice. The National Weather Service warns that these conditions will continue, and the agency extended its winter storm warning for the area through Thursday morning.
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas
If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site. North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
fox4news.com
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
wbap.com
WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions are expected to worsen across DFW into Wednesday as a winter storm bringing sleet and freezing rain lingers. “We continue to be in the middle of an event that we expect will continue to extend for another 36 to 48 hours,” said TXDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “The conditions are dangerous and continue to get worse. We continue to emphasize, do not get on the roadways.”
