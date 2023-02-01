ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
989wclz.com

Portland to open overnight warming shelter ahead of dangerous cold snap

The City of Portland has opened a temporary overnight warming shelter to keep people safe during bitter cold conditions expected on Friday. The city says it’s working alongside community partners and volunteers to operate a warming shelter at the Salvation Army gymnasium at 297 Cumberland Avenue. The shelter will...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down

With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?

🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
B98.5

Safety Concerns Force Evacuation Of Gardiner, Maine Building

Here in the United States, and most of the developed world, we rarely hear about buildings being evacuated over structural safety concerns. We are lucky enough to have district laws regarding building inspections that prevent unsafe buildings from being occupied. However, it does happen. According to an article in the...
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
tourcounsel.com

Auburn Mall | Shopping mall in Auburn, Maine

Auburn Mall is a shopping mall in Auburn, Maine, United States. Opened in 1979, it features JCPenney as its anchor store. The mall also includes offices for TD Bank, N.A. George Schott is the mall's owner. Auburn Mall opened in 1979. Its original anchor stores were J. C. Penney and...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine's largest city sets new drug overdose record

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to 56 drug overdose calls in January, including six that were deadly. That was a new record for the city. Police said it was 11 more than January 2022 and 34 more than January 2021. Police said Narcan was administered in 38 cases,...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Ten agencies spend seven hours putting out two-alarm fire in Naples

NAPLES, Maine — Officials at the Naples Fire Department say a fire at 172 Chaplins Mill Road Thursday night began because of a wood stove. The family that lived at the two-story home were able to make it out safely, but dispatchers say the home and a large barn were both fully involved when the first firefighters arrived around 10 p.m.
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Crews battle fire in negative temperatures in Lisbon

LISBON, Maine — Fire crews from several communities were called to the scene of a large fire at a residential building early Saturday morning. According to the town’s fire chief, flames broke out at the building on Union Street around 4 a.m. Nobody was home at the time,...
LISBON, ME
101.9 The Rock

Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine

One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold

GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
MAINE STATE

