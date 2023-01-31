ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2023 National Signing Day

The final signatures of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle have been inked, providing a useful landmark for an updated top 25. The B/R crew released an early ranking for 2023 after Georgia wrapped up its second straight national championship. Not much has changed since then, right?. Counterpoint: Incorrect. The...
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2024

If you're sick of Georgia and Alabama having good recruiting classes, well, you'd better get over it because both SEC powerhouses are off to terrific starts in the 2024 cycle. So are perennial strong recruiting programs such as LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State. But some surprises lurk near the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Robert Kraft: 'We Will Do Everything' for Tom Brady to Retire as Member of Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear Thursday that he wants legendary quarterback Tom Brady to symbolically retire as a Patriot. Appearing on CNN (h/t CBS News Boston) one day after Brady concluded his 23-year NFL career by announcing his retirement, Kraft discussed his desire to sign Brady to a one-day contract to put a bow on his Hall of Fame career and honor him properly:
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders Says 1st Colorado Recruiting Class Brings 'Hope': 'We're Coming'

It didn't take long for head coach Deion Sanders to revamp Colorado's roster, and he said it's just the beginning. "We're not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders told reporters. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're coming. We're serious about that.
BOULDER, CO

