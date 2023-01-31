Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Yardbarker
Todd McShay doesn't think Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a first-round pick
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came into this college football season as one of the most highly-touted wideouts in the country. He was coming off a 2021 season that saw him catch 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. Not only was Smith-Njigba expected to be a star...
Walker Lyons commits to USC Trojans; 4-star tight end will likely take mission
Lyons previously committed to Stanford
Lane Kiffin discusses talented but crowded Ole Miss quarterbacks room for first time
On paper, it seems like one heck of a deal. Ole Miss just traded quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. In any respect, it was the top magical act pulled off by Ole Miss and its "Portal King" during the early off-season.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Oklahoma Sooners up to No. 4 in the final 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 cycle
And just like that, poof, it was gone. The 2023 recruiting cycle has now officially closed after national signing day on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Sooners didn’t have a whole lot going on but closed the book on the 2023 recruiting class with one more signature from local product Taylor Heim.
Bleacher Report
College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2023 National Signing Day
The final signatures of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle have been inked, providing a useful landmark for an updated top 25. The B/R crew released an early ranking for 2023 after Georgia wrapped up its second straight national championship. Not much has changed since then, right?. Counterpoint: Incorrect. The...
Bleacher Report
East-West Shrine Bowl 2023: Jake Moody Shines as West Wins Defensive Clash
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl saw some of the best senior prospects around the United States practice and compete in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers over the last few days, and it was capped off with an all-star game of sorts on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Bleacher Report
College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2024
If you're sick of Georgia and Alabama having good recruiting classes, well, you'd better get over it because both SEC powerhouses are off to terrific starts in the 2024 cycle. So are perennial strong recruiting programs such as LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State. But some surprises lurk near the...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton 'Excited' to Work with Russell Wilson After Taking Broncos HC Job
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking forward to working with quarterback Russell Wilson, telling Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com that he's "excited." "Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league," Payton said. "The pressure...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
Bleacher Report
NFL Insider: Baker Mayfield 'Absolutely' Option for Bucs After Tom Brady's Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be searching for a new quarterback this offseason after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement this week, and it appears the franchise is already beginning to consider its options. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is "absolutely" going to be an option...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report
Robert Kraft: 'We Will Do Everything' for Tom Brady to Retire as Member of Patriots
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear Thursday that he wants legendary quarterback Tom Brady to symbolically retire as a Patriot. Appearing on CNN (h/t CBS News Boston) one day after Brady concluded his 23-year NFL career by announcing his retirement, Kraft discussed his desire to sign Brady to a one-day contract to put a bow on his Hall of Fame career and honor him properly:
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Says 1st Colorado Recruiting Class Brings 'Hope': 'We're Coming'
It didn't take long for head coach Deion Sanders to revamp Colorado's roster, and he said it's just the beginning. "We're not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders told reporters. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're coming. We're serious about that.
