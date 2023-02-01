Stingrays take part in Storm Breaker Winter Meet

GREEN BAY — The M&M Stingray swim team participated in the Howard/Suamico Storm Breakers annual Winter Meet over the weekend.

The Stingrays toted 23 swimmers to the meet, which featured over 375 swimmers in total.

The Stingrays brought home a trio of first-place finishes. Sadie Betzinger (13) swam a 2:29.53 in the 200 fly, Mary Mayhew (17) recorded a 1:02.98 in the 100 back, and Lyla Sebero (10) swam the 100 Individual Medley in 45.24 for the Stingrays’ top finishes.

Mayhew’s time in the 100 back was one of three State-cut times tallied by the Stingrays.

Bentley Baumler (8) notched the second after finishing the 25 freestyle in 25.58. Irene Neumeier (14) was responsible for the third with a time of 1:06.75 in the 100 fly.

Jackson Lamora (13) saw the week’s biggest improvement, trimming 14.87 seconds off his previous time in the 100 freestyle to swim a 1:34.98. Declan Lamora (9) shaved 10.04 seconds from his 50 fly, finishing in 1:16.25.

The Stingrays set 42 personal-bests.

Top finishes (Top three)

Girls

Sadie Betzinger (13) — 1. 200 fly, 2:29.53

Mary Mayhew (17) — 1. 100 back, 1:02.98; 3. 200 fly, 2:48.18

Lyla Sebero (10) — 1. 100 IM, 45.24

Boys

Marshall Bennett (17) — 2. 200 breast, 2:31.99

Ethan Howarth (16) — 2. 100 back, 1:04.46

Relay

Trevor Jacks (12)/Ethan Cook (12)/Jacob Counts (11)/Dan Williquette (12) — 3. 200 medley, 2:47.66

Betzinger/Annabelle Neumeier (17)/Mayhew/Irene Neumeier (14) — 3. 200 medley, 2:00.27