Maui County, HI

Ohio firefighter helped save Maui firefighter’s life

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui firefighter injured during a storm remains in critical condition, but officials said he is showing promising signs of progress. We’re also learning more about how Good Samaritans stepped up to help and continue to do so.

Maui County officials have identified the injured firefighter as 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran, who was swept into a drain storm and was found 800 yards away near the shoreline in Kihei. Jeremy Gillespie, a firefighter visiting from Ohio was on the beach when he saw two firefighters dragging someone out of the water.

“I saw that they were alone. It was just them two, and they didn’t have any equipment. So, I went to see if they needed any help. When I got there, it turned out to be one of their own guys. And, he was pulseless and unresponsive,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie, who was a paramedic for four years, jumped in to help provide CPR. He points out that there were others on the beach who also jumped in to help.

“Probably about five or six other people showed up to help out. There was a nurse there, and we took turns providing CPR for the next 10 minutes until AMR showed up,” said Gillespie.

The help from the community continues. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Evans-Dumaran and as of Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, more than $30,000 has been donated. Gillespie said he’s delighted at the outpouring of support for a fellow firefighter.

“It’s amazing to see everybody come together like that everybody on that scene was a complete stranger, and most of those people were probably on vacation. I would really like to know who the rest of the people are. I think they deserve some and more credit than I do,” he said.

He’s hoping that they could all meet again one day and that Evans-Dumaran will be there fully recovered.

Related
KITV.com

Maui firefighter critically injured shows movement, opens eyes, family says

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The family of a Maui firefighter fighting for his life after getting swept into a storm drain, said he's showing promising signs of recovery. According to a website for 24-year-old Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, he remains on a ventilator, but moved his foot, opened his eyes, and even gave a thumbs up on Thursday.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police: Suspect stabbed man during argument over parking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking. Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea. Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

County of Maui recognized for ‘Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for fiscal year 2020-21

The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

