Sullivan, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro

Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus High’s Arhmad Branch Makes it Official With Purdue

(FESTUS) Festus High School senior and three sport athlete Arhmad Branch is all smiles now that has officially signed his national letter of intent to play football at Purdue University. The wide receiver who amazed crowds this past season with acrobatic catches and turbo speed says Wednesday morning’s signing ceremony gave him excitement.
FESTUS, MO
KYTV

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash

A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold

A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

St. Paul Lutheran Getting New High School

(Farmington, MO) Administrators with the St. Paul Lutheran Schools of Farmington are building a new High School after plans were announced at the School's Fundraising Gala. Cara Robbs, with St. Paul Lutheran High School, says the extra room will be a welcomed edition as their tuition is steadily growing.
FARMINGTON, MO
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis

MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday. Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years. Scarlett will succeed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks

Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

