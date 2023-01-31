Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
South Iron Teams Remain #1 in Coaches State Basketball Rankings With Several More Local Schools Near Top
(Farmington) The latest state high school basketball rankings were released Wednesday by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and we still have several local teams at the top or near the top in their respective class. In girls Class 1, South Iron remains number 1 in the state. In Class 2...
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
mymoinfo.com
Festus High’s Arhmad Branch Makes it Official With Purdue
(FESTUS) Festus High School senior and three sport athlete Arhmad Branch is all smiles now that has officially signed his national letter of intent to play football at Purdue University. The wide receiver who amazed crowds this past season with acrobatic catches and turbo speed says Wednesday morning’s signing ceremony gave him excitement.
KYTV
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
KMOV
Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
kfmo.com
St. Paul Lutheran Getting New High School
(Farmington, MO) Administrators with the St. Paul Lutheran Schools of Farmington are building a new High School after plans were announced at the School's Fundraising Gala. Cara Robbs, with St. Paul Lutheran High School, says the extra room will be a welcomed edition as their tuition is steadily growing.
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
KMOV
Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday. Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years. Scarlett will succeed...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023
The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
stlpublicradio.org
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks
Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
