ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Overdoses and overdose deaths up in Maine, report finds

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New numbers show overdoses and overdose deaths are up statewide over the last year, almost all of them from deadly doses of fentanyl. According to a new report from the Maine Attorney General's Office, there were more than 10,000 overdoses in Maine in 2022, with 716 of them fatal.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Rare bird spotted in Maine again

The Steller's Sea-Eagle is back. The Maine Audubon reports that the rare bird has been spotted in Maine yet again. They say that this is an incredibly rare eagle from Eastern Siberia. The bird spent time around mid-coast Maine from December 2021 to March 2022. The last sighting of the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine moose population hurt by expanding range of winter ticks

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hunters shot fewer moose in Maine last year than any season on record. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Maine’s moose population is stable. The rapid expanse of winter ticks, due to climate change, is cutting into the number of moose in some areas.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Plumbers, heating technicians prepare for busy weekend in Maine

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Heating and plumbing problems are being reported throughout southern Maine due to the bitter cold. Plumbers and heating technicians, like Shawn Kennie from Pine State Services, expect a busy couple of days as the temperatures drop below zero. At one Scarborough home, several components broke down on...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

CMP adding more coverage at service centers due to brutal cold

Central Maine Power says it's adding additional coverage at service centers over the weekend with the expectation that electric use is going to skyrocket due to the extremely cold temperatures. On Friday, temperatures will start out in the single digits, and fall all through the day. Wind chills will also...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather

The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Staying safe in the deep freeze: Watch out for frostbite

Temperatures will plummet on Friday. Temps will be well below zero by Friday night. Most communities are looking at -10 to -20 degrees. Wind chills will approach -40 at the coast to -60 in the Maine mountains. These temperatures aren't just uncomfortable, they are unsafe, especially if you have to...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy