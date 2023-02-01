Read full article on original website
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Overdoses and overdose deaths up in Maine, report finds
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New numbers show overdoses and overdose deaths are up statewide over the last year, almost all of them from deadly doses of fentanyl. According to a new report from the Maine Attorney General's Office, there were more than 10,000 overdoses in Maine in 2022, with 716 of them fatal.
Rare bird spotted in Maine again
The Steller's Sea-Eagle is back. The Maine Audubon reports that the rare bird has been spotted in Maine yet again. They say that this is an incredibly rare eagle from Eastern Siberia. The bird spent time around mid-coast Maine from December 2021 to March 2022. The last sighting of the...
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
Maine moose population hurt by expanding range of winter ticks
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hunters shot fewer moose in Maine last year than any season on record. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Maine’s moose population is stable. The rapid expanse of winter ticks, due to climate change, is cutting into the number of moose in some areas.
Plumbers, heating technicians prepare for busy weekend in Maine
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Heating and plumbing problems are being reported throughout southern Maine due to the bitter cold. Plumbers and heating technicians, like Shawn Kennie from Pine State Services, expect a busy couple of days as the temperatures drop below zero. At one Scarborough home, several components broke down on...
Mount Washington hits record low temperatures as wind chill hits -108 degrees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Historic, bitter and dangerous cold is gripping Maine and New Hampshire. The temperature has plummeted all night long, even as the wind has picked up, dropping wind chills to historic levels. On Mount Washington, the air temperature is -43 degrees and the wind chill hit -108 degrees.
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
CMP adding more coverage at service centers due to brutal cold
Central Maine Power says it's adding additional coverage at service centers over the weekend with the expectation that electric use is going to skyrocket due to the extremely cold temperatures. On Friday, temperatures will start out in the single digits, and fall all through the day. Wind chills will also...
Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather
The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
Firefighters take down Lisbon Falls fire in dangerously cold weather, 14 people displaced
LISBON FALLS (WGME) - Fire officials say 14 people are left without a home after a duplex apartment on Union Street caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:35 a.m. They say several people were home at the time of the fire. There were numerous challenges fighting...
Staying safe in the deep freeze: Watch out for frostbite
Temperatures will plummet on Friday. Temps will be well below zero by Friday night. Most communities are looking at -10 to -20 degrees. Wind chills will approach -40 at the coast to -60 in the Maine mountains. These temperatures aren't just uncomfortable, they are unsafe, especially if you have to...
Preparing for the deep freeze: How to protect your home and car during cold snap
Part of staying warm during this deep freeze is taking action now. That means getting your house and your car ready. Friday and Saturday will show the coldest temperatures Maine has had in 5 years. Winds chills will become extreme. Temperatures will fall into the low single digits by mid-day...
