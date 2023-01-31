Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Detroit News
Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers
Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
Law enforcement, health officers on alert for new drug additive
The sedative can slow a person’s breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.
10 miles of I-94 to be rebuilt during 3-year, $160 million project
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A three-year, $160 million project is starting Monday on I-94. The project includes 10 miles of rebuilding and repaving on I-94, nine rebuilt bridges and eight bridges receiving repairs between Helmer Road and 17 ½ Mile Road in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
WWMTCw
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, & Van Buren receive $2.5M in grants to assist employers
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren received $2.5 million in grants from Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund to assist 33 local employers help their workforce, according to a spokesperson. The Going PRO Talent Fund competitive grant gives funds to local companies for training,...
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
WWMT
'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The former JC Penney store will include expansions of Horrock's meat, beer and wine selections along with a pizzeria, according to a manager.
Fox17
MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
State Fire Marshal investigates fires at Lucky Girl
PAW PAW – The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a series of fires that eventually destroyed a brewery near Paw Paw early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, according to a Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department official. Paw Paw firefighters, assisted by Gobles-Pine Grove, Bloomingdale,...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
MSP: Man called 911 before murder-suicide near Decatur
Police say a man called 911 to report a murder-suicide before shooting a woman and then himself near Decatur last week.
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
WWMT
Michigan National Guard 110th Wing honored with prestigious Air Force awards
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 110th Wing of the Michigan National Guard stationed at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base was selected to receive two prestigious Air Force unit awards: the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award. "These awards are a great honor,...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
