ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers

Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

State Fire Marshal investigates fires at Lucky Girl

PAW PAW – The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a series of fires that eventually destroyed a brewery near Paw Paw early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, according to a Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department official. Paw Paw firefighters, assisted by Gobles-Pine Grove, Bloomingdale,...
PAW PAW, MI
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy