Lucas Henveaux Joins Cal Men; Swims 8:57.64 1000 and 4:21.84 500 Frees
SCY (25 yards) The defending NCAA Champions Cal men defeated Pac-12 opponent USC Friday afternoon. Leading the way for Cal was Lucas Henveaux who won the 1000 free in a 8:57.64. Notably, that is the fastest 1000 from Cal all season. Henveaux was not suited up. He also was second in the the 500 free, touching in a 4:21.84.
2023 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today
At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in Youth and College coaching. Current photo via Courtesy of Mark Coleman. At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the...
Youssef Ramadan Improves NCAA Season-Best 100 Fly Time With 44.42 at Hokie Invite
VIRGINIA TECH INVITE – Day 2. Results also on Meet Mobile as “Virginia Tech Invitational”. Youssef Ramadan already had the fastest time among NCAA swimmers this season with his 44.76 from just a few weeks ago, when the Hokies took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s now put more ground between himself and the next-fastest man, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (44.79), with a super-fast 44.42 tonight at the Hokies’ home pre-ACC invitational. Barring any other fast swims from this weekend, only four men have been under 45.0 so far this season.
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Emma Sticklen
Sticklen became the 11th woman under 50 seconds in the 100-yard fly while also taking over the top spot in the nation in the 200 fly against NC State. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/2-2/7
The #1 Cal men are not done with dual meets just yet, as they will host the USC Trojans this Friday for a Pac-12 match-up. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The dual meets are wrapping up this weekend as conference championships quickly approach. The majority of dual meets are between teams that still have close to a month to go until their conference meets, like the Pac-12 men. There is also a handful of pre-conference invitationals going on, which offers athletes another opportunity to race leading in to the championship season and coaches the chance to finalize their conference rosters.
Alex Walsh Clocks 1:53.66 200 IM at Cavalier Invite, #3 in NCAA This Season
Defending NCAA champion and American Record holder Alex Walsh clocked a 1:53.66 200 IM at the Cavalier Invite, the #3 time in the NCAA this season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 Cavalier Invite. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results:...
2023 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II
It's February! And that means lots of fast swimming at conference championships around the country. Here are the Division II meets to look out for. Stock photo via Spencer Douglas. Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships month! We have put together a listing of the championship meets...
Another Texas 2-Step? Finn Winkler Commits to the Longhorns for 2023-24
Finn Winkler has committed to the Texas class of 2027, which makes us think his younger brother Kaii might be getting his own announcement ready. Stay tuned. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 2/3/2023
Weekly Wonders celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.
SwimSwam Pulse: 47.8% Think Marchand Will Own Both IM World Records Within 18 Months
Nearly 94 percent of SwimSwam readers believe Marchand will break the 400 IM world record by Paris 2024, and many think he'll also take the 200 IM mark. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our...
Ohio State Synchro Hosts Jessica Beck Memorial Competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team continues its 2023 campaign this weekend with the Jessica Beck Memorial Competition Saturday, Feb. 4 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routine competition begins at 2 p.m. Teams set to compete against the Buckeyes on Saturday include Michigan and Texas...
2023 Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University – Sign Up Today
Auburn coaching staff will lead Level Up Christian swim camp along with a slate of qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Current photo via Courtesy of Level Up Swim Camp. Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University. GO TO: levelupchristianswimcamp.com. June June 18-22, 2023. Open to: Boys...
A Parent’s Guide to Crushing Championship Season
As a parent, you can't do much to impact your swimmer's training or taper. But there are still ways to support your athlete and make sure that their championship season is the best one yet - win or lose. Stock photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. The spring championship season for swimming...
Competitor Coach of the Month: Carol Capitani
Capitanii led Texas to four dual meet victories in January over highly-ranked opponents and was also named the head women's coach for the World Championships. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has...
Leon Marchand Shows Off Versatility With 44.77 100 Back, #1 Time In The Country
SCY (25 yards) Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobile. Remember the days when Leon Marchand‘s backstroke times were a step behind his times in other strokes? Well, those days are over, because the Arizona State sophomore just swam a 44.77 in the 100 back at the ASU vs. Arizona dual meet, beating out Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 by 0.02 seconds to set the top time in the country for the 2022-23 NCAA season. This swim was a big drop for Marchand, whose personal best coming into Saturday was a 46.14 from November 2021.
Freestyler Mitchell Bunger (2023) Commits to the University of Missouri St. Louis
Kansas native and freestyle specialist, Mitchell Bunger, will be joining the DII University of Missouri St. Louis Tritons starting in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Mitchell Bunger. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
VMI Water Polo Hosts Salem Saturday To Open 2023 Season
The VMI women's water polo team opens the 2023 season Saturday with a home match in Clark King Pool against Salem University (W. Va.) at 10 a.m. Current photo via VMI Athletics. Courtesy: VMI Athletics. Lexington, Va. – The VMI women’s water polo team opens the 2023 season Saturday with...
Noah Dyer, Rian Graham Lower Meet Records At VHSL Liberty District Championships
SCY (25 yards) A trio of future ACC opponents led the way at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Liberty District Championships last weekend, as Noah Dyer, Rian Graham and Nolan Dunkel swept their individual events on the boys’ side. Dyer, a Herndon High School senior who is committed...
Isabelle Stadden, Fanni Fabian, Lizzy Cook Each Win Twice as Cal Tops UCLA
Stadden won both the 100 back and 200 IM while also adding a runner-up finish in the 100 free as Cal topped UCLA on senior night. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of California vs. University of California, Los Angeles (Women Only) January 28th, 2023. Spieker Aquatic Complex, Berkeley,...
Kate Douglass Breaks Gretchen Walsh’s Pool Record With 50.47 in 100 Back Prelims
The hyper-versatile Kate Douglass set a new lifetime best and broke the pool record,as there were plenty of fast swimming this morning in Charlottesville. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 CAVALIER INVITE. February 3-5, 2023. UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA. 25 Yards (SCY) Live Results: “2023 Cavalier...
