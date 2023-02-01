The #1 Cal men are not done with dual meets just yet, as they will host the USC Trojans this Friday for a Pac-12 match-up. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The dual meets are wrapping up this weekend as conference championships quickly approach. The majority of dual meets are between teams that still have close to a month to go until their conference meets, like the Pac-12 men. There is also a handful of pre-conference invitationals going on, which offers athletes another opportunity to race leading in to the championship season and coaches the chance to finalize their conference rosters.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO