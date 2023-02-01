ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, WA

Comments / 2

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Probable cause reveals RPD's believed timeline in McMurray St shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. — Probable cause documents for suspect Michael Reep reveal the timeline suggested by the Richland Police Department regarding the McMurray St shooting on January 26. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Julie Long approved Reep’s arrest based on the information filed by RPD Detective Cameron Fancher. Fancher reports...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakama man gets 10 years for using gun in violent crime

YAKIMA, Wash.- James Skahan-Lowe,30, was sentenced on February 2 after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate violence within the boundaries of the Yakama...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima police searching for 15-year-old runaway

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old runaway, Zain Chapman-Pratt. YPD says he is about 5'10" and weighs about 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information on his whereabouts, police ask you to...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000

YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato man arrested with drugs

A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
97 Rock

Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam

Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment

Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD warning of potential power scam

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles

YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

WA Massage Therapist is Suspended, Accused of 3rd Degree Rape

Due to sexual misconduct allegations, a Yakima massage therapist is suspended. 40-year-old Jesus Bautista Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a client in 2021. The client told the spa owner and Rodriguez was fired from the facility. According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Health:. State health...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy