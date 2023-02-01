Read full article on original website
Probable cause reveals RPD's believed timeline in McMurray St shooting
RPD attempt to arrest murder suspect, unable to pursue after he flees Wednesday night
YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
Gunman sentenced for nearly killing a Tri-Cities man in a case of mistaken identity
The chase began in a Walmart parking lot.
Pasco officers justified in shooting 2 murder suspects, killing one of them, prosecutor says
The gunman who was killed was wearing body armor, say investigators
Yakama man gets 10 years for using gun in violent crime
Yakima police searching for 15-year-old runaway
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old runaway, Zain Chapman-Pratt. YPD says he is about 5'10" and weighs about 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information on his whereabouts, police ask you to...
Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000
YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Murder charge dropped in death of woman left outside in frigid cold for hours
“We do not do trial by ambush.”
$4K Fraud Suspect Sought by Deputies, Other Law Enforcement
Know this person? The Benton County Sheriff's Office would like to 'meet' her as well. The BCSO did not specify where the alleged fraud took place but is seeking tips from the public. Officers say this woman used a series of transfers to steal over $4,000. She was captured on...
Wapato man arrested with drugs
A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment
Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
YPD warning of potential power scam
40-year-old killed stepping in front of a truck while crossing a Kennewick street
It’s the 2nd pedestrian fatal at the intersection in four years.
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
'Live Like Emily' book raises money for YWCA, honors Selah woman killed by husband in 2020
SELAH, Wash. — It's been three years since Emily Harris was killed by her husband in their Selah home, but she hasn't been forgotten and her legacy is helping other victims of domestic violence survive. Since then, Brian Harris and his wife, Fran, have used their daughter's story to...
WA Massage Therapist is Suspended, Accused of 3rd Degree Rape
Due to sexual misconduct allegations, a Yakima massage therapist is suspended. 40-year-old Jesus Bautista Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a client in 2021. The client told the spa owner and Rodriguez was fired from the facility. According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Health:. State health...
Yakima massage therapist charged with rape
The message therapist has been charged with third-degree rape. He can go before the Department of Health to fight the suspension of his license to practice.
