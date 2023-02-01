ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

PHOTOS: Winter weather in Middle Tennessee | Jan. 31

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SfTt_0kY7m8Iq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather is making an impact across Tennessee.

A storm system stretched across the state Tuesday with freezing rain, sleet and some snow causing issues in many counties.

News 2 gathered photos from across the viewing area, showing multiple types of precipitation impacting communities across Middle Tennessee.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE5lE_0kY7m8Iq00
    Woodlawn, TN (Courtesy Heather Brinkley)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5g0I_0kY7m8Iq00
    Chapmansboro, TN (Courtesy Melissa Shaneyfelt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfK7R_0kY7m8Iq00
    Dickson, TN (Courtesy Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrhA5_0kY7m8Iq00
    Clarksville, TN (Courtesy Deborah Ashcraft)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zZDo_0kY7m8Iq00
    Cheatham County, TN (Courtesy Lisa Chilelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zNq9_0kY7m8Iq00
    Greenbrier, TN (Courtesy Shelly Deala)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H31JX_0kY7m8Iq00
    Paris, TN (Courtesy Kim Foster)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9RfI_0kY7m8Iq00
    Wrigley, TN (Courtesy Cynthia Barnhill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egDJr_0kY7m8Iq00
    Dickson, TN (Courtesy Jacquelen Bittorf)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTw0t_0kY7m8Iq00
    Clarksville, TN (Courtesy Diana Sweeney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YFOr_0kY7m8Iq00
    Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

If you would like to submit your weather pictures, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your photos on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

