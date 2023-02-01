Read full article on original website
Union man pleads not guilty in burglary case
A man accused of burglarizing a Union business and stealing more than $8,000 in merchandise was back in court on Monday. Appearing in court via a video livestream, Keaton Chandler, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Chandler has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing a firearm, and six charges of felony stealing an item valued at more than $750.
Union police officer injured in crash
A Union Police officer was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 47 and Main Street in Union. A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Union Patrolman Logan Dale, 26, of Union, was traveling east on Main Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated at 3:50 p.m., when it collided with a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Lucas M. Bellville, 18, of Union, which was traveling north on Highway 47. The Missouri Highway Patrol said both vehicles entered the intersection at approximately the same time. The front of Bellville’s vehicle collided with the rear right side of Dale’s vehicle.
Authorities searching for stolen vehicle suspect
A stolen vehicle investigation that began following an armed carjacking in Washington has turned into a manhunt near Berger, according to a Washington Police Department spokesperson. Sometime early on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Washington Police Department began investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was then spotted westbound...
Turkey hunting clinic offered March 18
MONTGOMERY CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the basics of spring turkey hunting on March 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library. Participants will be introduced to the basics of turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper hunt...
Pot's Big Day: County's dispensaries make first sales of recreational use cannabis
On Friday, for the first time dispensaries across the state, marijuana was sold legally to adults for recreational use. The first customer to purchase cannabis in Washington on Friday was James Wright, of St. Clair. He bought 3.5 grams of Good Days Farms’ Crescendo.
Our Lady of Lourdes students learn to make mats out of grocery sacks for homeless
Standing in the middle of several tables of fifth graders Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Washington, Ron Eckelkamp demonstrated the first steps of transforming plastic shopping bags into mats intended to give to people without homes. “They can put their blankets and bags on top and that...
Local marijuana taxes
Legal recreational sales of marijuana in Missouri could begin later this month. In April, voters across Franklin county will decide whether to impose a local sales tax on those sales. Despite any misgivings people may have regarding marijuana, we hope they support those measures. Over the past several weeks, the...
County told it can't 'stack' marijuana tax
A letter from a state agency is causing Franklin County commissioners concern two months before a vote on a 3-percent tax for recreational marijuana sales in the county. Commissioners and county legal Counselor Mark Piontek initially believed the county would be able to collect the tax in cities, even if the city instituted its own cannabis tax. But, according to a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue to Franklin County and other political subdivisions, the county can only collect sales taxes on marijuana sold in unincorporated parts of the county.
Washington Passion Play in need of more cast members
The Washington Regional Passion Play, which recalls the events leading up to the crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ascension into heaven, is looking for cast members for their annual performance. Rehearsals started Jan. 10 and are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in...
Boys Basketball — Union vs. Washington, Union Tournament Third Place
Union defeated Washington in the Union Tournament third-place game Saturday, Jan. 28.
Open house to focus on planned Riverfront Trail modifications
A series of proposed modifications to the Rotary Riverfront Trail will be the focus of an open house that is set for next week. The open house will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Washington City Hall’s Council Chambers. “I’d be happy if...
Borgia earns AAA girls swimming title
Dominating the competition, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights captured their first-ever Archdiocesan Athletic Association title Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy. “We made history at that meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “(It was the) first AAA conference championship in 10 years of program.”
Lady Jays defeat Warrenton
A shaky start did not deter the Washington basketball Lady Jays in the final round of their home tournament Friday. After trailing by double digits early in the contest, Washington (10-6) came back to defeat Warrenton (12-9), 50-38, for third place.
Union overcomes Blue Jays for third
The host Wildcats defeated Washington, 51-42, to claim the season series between the two teams, and win the third-place game at the Union Boys Basketball Tournament.
Lady Bulldogs fall in final round of Hermann Tournament
Anna Meyer’s 35-point scoring effort helped propel the Liberty Christian Academy Eagles to a trophy-round victory at the Hermann Tournament Saturday. Liberty (18-6), of Wright City, won the seventh-place game over St. Clair (3-16), 70-51.
Lady Indians rank 13th at De Soto
A pair of top-five individual finishes gave Pacific 33 points Friday at the Lady Dragon Wrestling Classic. Pacific tied the host team, De Soto, for 13th place in the tournament.
