Bulldog defense slows down explosive Missouri offense in big win at the Hump
As good as Mississippi State’s defense has been this year, Missouri has been equally as good on the offensive end. The Tigers came to Starkville on Saturday averaging 83 points per game. That is second in the SEC behind Alabama by just .1 point. The Tigers lead the league in field goal percentage (49%), assists (18) and assists/turnover ratio (1.51). They’re also second in the league in 3-point percentage (36%).
WBB preview: Carolina travels to UConn
No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball faces its second top-five road test of the season when the Gamecocks travel to UConn for a noon tipoff on Sun., Feb. 5, at the XL Center in Hartford. The sold-out game will air on FOX. Preview written by USC Athletics Communications and...
Arkansas beats South Carolina, 65-63
The Arkansas Razorbacks ran their SEC winning streak to four games with a 65-63 victory over South Carolina from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia (S.C.) on Saturday. With the win the Hogs move to 16-7 overall on the season and get back to .500 in league play after a 1-5 start.
WATCH: Chris Jans, Tolu Smith and Tyler Stevenson recap win over Missouri
Mississippi State (15-8 overall, 3-7 in the SEC) handled Missouri 63-52 on Saturday night to win its third straight game. The Bulldogs got 25 points and 12 rebounds from Tolu Smith while DJ Jeffries, Tyler Stevenson and Cameron Matthews each chipped in 10 points. Following the win, head coach Chris Jans along with Smith and Stevenson met with the media to recap the victory at Humphrey Coliseum.
FINAL: Arkansas 65 - Carolina 63
South Carolina will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when it welcomes Arkansas to Colonial Life Arena for Legends Weekend. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are coming off a 66-51 loss to Mississippi State on...
IN PHOTOS: Baseball scrimmage - Feb. 4
South Carolina is now less than two weeks away from its season opener. The Gamecocks scrimmaged for the third time this week Saturday, resulting a 6-3 finish in six innings. USC will work out again Sunday at 1:30 p.m and open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell.
Beamer excited for what Lewis, Willis bring to the Gamecocks
In addition to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff bringing in a talented 2023 recruiting class, they are also bringing in players from the NCAA Transfer Portal that they believe can help the Gamecocks next season. The two most recent additions for the Gamecocks from the portal...
Diamond Dog scrimmage #5 stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Feb. 4. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
