As good as Mississippi State’s defense has been this year, Missouri has been equally as good on the offensive end. The Tigers came to Starkville on Saturday averaging 83 points per game. That is second in the SEC behind Alabama by just .1 point. The Tigers lead the league in field goal percentage (49%), assists (18) and assists/turnover ratio (1.51). They’re also second in the league in 3-point percentage (36%).

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO