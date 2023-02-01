ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Tommy Burke leads Hull boys basketball to crucial OT win over EB

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

The Hull High boys basketball team stood at No. 29 in Division 4 in the latest MIAA tournament power rankings.

Tuesday's 58-55 win over East Bridgewater is sure to help those tournament hopes. The Pirates (4-10) took down the Vikings (No. 21 in Div. 3) in overtime behind a career-high 20 points from Tommy Burke.

Tyler Sordillo (17 points) and John Gianibas (10) also contributed to the win.

Dylan Kaplinger had a double-double in the loss with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Aidan Toomey scored 14 points and Aiden Flaherty added 8 points and 13 rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPPFD_0kY7lfBf00

In other high school action on Tuesday:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blue Hills 59, Diman 48: The Warriors (8-5) picked up their sixth consecutive win thanks to strong play from freshmen Jaia Gonzalez and Tyler Anderson.

Abington 67, Rockland 61: Michael Moriarty scored 33 points in the loss. Connor Pease had a double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) in the win and Kingston Maxwell added 17.

Archbishop Williams 67, Boston Latin Academy 61: Tristan Rodriguez (18 points) and Josh Campbell (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the Bishops (13-0).

Pembroke 69, Plymouth South 52: Brady Spencer (25 points), Joey Dwyer (20) and Devanti Perry (14) led the way for the Titans (7-7).

BC High 80, Saint John's 59: The Eagles won the Catholic Conference game.

Braintree 54, Milton 44: Sophomore Omar Ghneim scored 10 points as the Wamps won the Bay State Conference battle.

Norwell 45, Cohasset 33: The Skippers fall to 6-8.

Marshfield 61, Duxbury 57: James Molloy led the Rams with 18 points while Duxbury's Trevor Jones scored a game-high 20 points. Jon Bain added 12 for Marshfield.

Plymouth North 54, Hingham 47: Nick Marcel and Ivan Darko each finished with 16 points in the win.

North Quincy 53, Scituate 39: Zach Taylor (18 points, 8 rebounds), Dylan Clifford (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Alex Pham (8 points) led the way for the Raiders (11-4). Michael Porter scored 20 points in the loss.

South Shore Tech 55, Cape Cod Tech 44: Jesse Lyons (20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) and Brandon LaFleur (19 points, 6 assists) led the way for the Vikings.

Franklin 71, Stoughton 60: Eli Conner (14 points) and Obi Dike (12) played well in the loss.

Whitman-Hanson 77, Silver Lake 33: Sophomore Dylan Perreault scored 11 points for the Panthers (10-5).

Randolph 67, Carver 51: Isaiah Michel and Dylan Swinton each scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Tyler Lennox had a game-high 24 points in the loss.

Milford 60, Oliver Ames 37: The Tigers dropped the Hockomock League game.

Hanover 73, Quincy 44: The Hawks (7-6) won the Patriot League game behind 19 points from Charlie Carroll. Tyler Vincent and Jake Peterson both had 10 points.

Needham 74, Weymouth 47: The Wildcats dropped the Bay State Conference game. Edric Louisaint scored 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Shore Tech 41, Cape Cod Tech 32: Mia Bradshaw starred for the Vikings (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Zoey Bradshaw and Mari Demaggio played well defensively.

Blue Hills 29, Diman 28: Keira McMartin (8 points) and Kathleen Murphy (7 points, 11 rebounds) played well for the Warriors (12-2).

Pembroke 54, Plymouth South 36: The Titans (10-5) clinched a tournament spot with the win. Seniors Deanna Linscott (12 points), Emma Baronas (8), Ashlynn Gallagher (2) and Maddie Meeks (rebounding and defense) starred on Senior Night.

Franklin 65, Stoughton 35: The Black Knights dropped the Hockomock League game.

Bishop Fenwick 53, Archbishop Williams 46: Eliana Jackson (20 points) and Elise Carter (13) led the Bishops (9-5) in the loss.

Rockland 58, Abington 26: Zariah Ottley scored a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-2). Maddy Hermenau and Maggie Elie (7 rebounds, 5 assists) both scored 8 points. Sydney Blaney added 9. The Green Wave fall to 8-8.

Braintree 50, Milton 33: Sophie DeAngelis (11 points), Francesca Mazzini (10) and Jamie Kiser (9) led the way for the Wamps. Stephanie Needham scored 11 for the Wildcats.

Marshfield 40, Duxbury 36: The Rams improve to 8-6. Lyla Peters scored 10 points in the loss while Skye Cerow had 9 points.

East Bridgewater 51, Hull 28: Phoebe Katilus (10 points), Jessica Long (9) and Reese Neale (8) led the way for the Vikings (9-7).

Hanover 44, Quincy 37: The Hawks defeated the Presidents (12-2) in the Patriot League game. Cam Bradford led Hanover with 15 points, and Mary Kate Flynn had a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds).

Plymouth North 50, Hingham 45: Colette Hanney scored a game-high 15 points in the loss.

Scituate 48, North Quincy 36: The Sailors won the Patriot League game. Ava Bryan scored 14 points for NQ, and Jillian Jaehnig added 11.

Weymouth 42, Needham 40: Meg Doyle had a triple-double (19 points, 12 rebonds, 10 steals) in the win. Larissa Gilberto and Ainsley Weber each scored 7 points.

Whitman-Hanson 57, Silver Lake 44: Caitlin Leahy (13 points), Jenna Mishou (12), Lillie MacKinnon (11) and Kennedy Frazier (11) all finished in double figures as the Panthers (10-5) locked up a tournament spot.

Norwell 48, Cohasset 32: Chloe Richardson (15 points), Maddie Oliver (14) and Sara Cashin (11) led the way for the Clippers (13-2). Sarah Chenette scored 16 points for Cohasset, and Laney Larsen added 9.

Southeastern 48, Tri-County 28: The Hawks won the Mayflower League game.

Oliver Ames 66, Milford 26: Kaydance Derba scored a team-high 13 points for the Tigers while Sarah Hilliard added 12. Kamryn Derba added 11 points and Maddie Homer had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Brockton 75, TechBoston 40: Sunali Carter (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals) and Tajeiha Madison (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) starred for the Boxers (9-5). Navaeh King added 11 points and 4 rebounds, and Ngozi Nwosu (8 points, 7 rebounds), Naveiha Madison (8 points), Ashya Dingle (6 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals) also contributed.

BOYS HOCKEY

Franklin 4, Archbishop Williams 3 (OT): The Bishops lost in overtime. Finn Kelly scored two goals.

