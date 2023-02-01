Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: De Soto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Shelby and Panola Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 28.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.4 feet on 12/28/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Houston, Angelina, Trinity, Polk and Tyler Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 03/12/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Red River, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 845 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Bossier, Red River, Bienville and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 143.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 143.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 143.2 feet. - Flood stage is 142.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 143.5 feet on 01/03/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0