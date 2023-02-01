Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Montgomery, Jeff Davis and Toombs Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Wayne, Appling and Toombs Counties. Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. At 78.0 feet, Deens Landing and Carter Linton Landing are completely flooded. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane at Carters Bight Landing begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 77.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 77.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 77.5 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Montgomery, Jeff Davis and Toombs Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Wayne, Appling and Toombs Counties. Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Doctortown. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue rising to 12.2 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River near Eden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, water encroaches on some homes along Dashers Landing Road and Yarbrough Landing Road. Davis Landing Road also becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 14.2 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
