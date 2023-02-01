Effective: 2023-02-06 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Montgomery, Jeff Davis and Toombs Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Wayne, Appling and Toombs Counties. Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Doctortown. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue rising to 12.2 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

