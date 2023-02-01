Read full article on original website
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Weather: Mild Monday before temps drop Tuesday
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild again with highs in the low 50s... feels like late March. A few showers push through tonight with perhaps a few snow showers off to our N&W. It will be colder, too, with temps falling into the 30s. As for tomorrow, there will be a leftover chance of rain/snow showers, but mainly in the morning and S&E. Otherwise, it will be a colder day with highs only in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a little colder with highs in the 30s. Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills on Saturday morning.
Winter storm warnings in effect in multiple states; some could see 12 inches of snow: Weather forecast updates
Looking for the latest updates on winter weather? Follow along here. Winter storm warnings were in effect in more than a half-dozen states early this week, especially in parts of the Northeast, where tens of thousands of people were without power. "We have two storm systems that will impact the...
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Punxsutawney Phil predict more winter or an early spring?
It’s February 2, which means it’s that annual tradition that’s extremely quirky (although it made for a fantastic movie): Groundhog Day, in which a group gets Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog out from his home and waits to see if it sees its shadow or not. If he...
Freezing rain Thursday AM transitions to rain as the day goes on
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're in the home stretch of our First Alert Weather Day multi-day event! Overnight into Thursday morning, then we finally warm above freezing Thursday afternoon and conditions improve heading towards the weekend.Wednesday's weather was interesting. Despite it being cloudy, the little radiation we did get from the sun during daylight hours was enough to help with some melting, especially for main roads and highways. Elevated surfaces, like the bridges and overpasses, remained icy. Precipitation was scattered throughout the day, but into the evening we started to see freezing rain pick back up and it's leading to...
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
Arctic Cold Blast Could Be Coldest In Years In New England, But Will Leave Quickly
A powerful blast of arctic air will sweep into the Northeast Friday and Saturday. This could bring the coldest air in at least several years for some in New England. Dangerously cold wind chills are forecast, especially Friday night and Saturday morning. However, milder air will quickly return by Sunday.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday
A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.
Extreme Cold Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta & It Could Feel Like Minus 50 Degrees
Albertans will probably want to stay inside and keep warm today as parts of the province could be as cold as minus 50 degrees. Weather warnings from Environment Canada said northern and eastern parts of Alberta could see some seriously cold temperatures over the course of Thursday, February 2. "Extremely...
