Silicon Valley director faces gender discrimination complaints
Newly-elected Valley Water board Director Rebecca Eisenberg is facing a slew of workplace complaints alleging she made discriminatory remarks after she accused the agency of sexism. It’s a dysfunctional situation for the 7-member board that oversees the region’s largest water supplier—a body that’s long been plagued by deep political rifts,...
Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes
The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
860wacb.com
Alexander Central High School Senior Will Attend Stanford University
Suppose a trip to college is more than 2,600 miles and takes 39 hours to get there. That’s the reality for Alexander Central High School senior Ana Gray who has a full scholarship to Stanford University in Palo Alto, California and starts in the fall. Gray applied through an...
San Jose police are getting slower at responding to calls
Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for... The post San Jose police are getting slower at responding to calls appeared first on San José Spotlight.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
sfstandard.com
Electrical Mishap at High-Tech Stanford Lab Disfigures Worker, Launches Federal Probe
A high-tech physics lab at Stanford University has been partially closed since federal officials began probing an accident there in late December that left one worker disfigured and hospitalized. The Dec. 27 electrical explosion happened at the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, which is run under the auspices of the U.S....
San Jose mayor calls to end homelessness
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan wants to end homelessness in the city — calling it a humanitarian crisis. At his inauguration Wednesday, Mahan declared it's time to end San Jose's era of unmanaged encampments. Mahan repeated he wants to get back to basics and housing is one of them, […]
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
NBC Bay Area
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
NBC Bay Area
Battle Over Benches in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Neighborhood
A few San Francisco residents in the Bernal Heights area have been told the benches they've set up outside their homes are violating city rules. The residents want to keep the benches in place, but that could get pricey because a permit could run up to $1,400. The residents said...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Boosts Staffing for Chinese New Year Parade, Festivities
Crowds of people are expected to fill the streets of San Francisco to watch the Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is set to begin at Market and Second Streets. According to SFMTA, the parade will then continue along Market to Geary, Powell, Post, Kearny to Columbus where it will disband between Pacific and Washington.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Line San Francisco Streets for Chinese New Year Parade
San Francisco's annual Chinese New Year Parade took place Saturday evening in San Francisco, starting near Second and Market Streets and continuing through the city to Columbus, ending at Chinatown. People lined the streets despite rainy and at times windy weather to watch the more more than 100 entered participants in this parade.
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
foodgressing.com
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California
Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SFist
BART San Jose Extension Gets $375 Million State Grant, Expects To Start Construction Next Year
Another big pile of state money is kickstarting BART’s extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, which will come in handy, as authorities now admit the total project cost will indeed be about $9 billion. It was not even three weeks ago when Governor Gavin Newsom announced his...
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Seeking State Approval for Housing
The deadline has now passed for all Bay Area cities to submit a “housing element” to the state. The element is supposed to outline specifically how each city will add mandated housing over the next eight years. California’s department of housing and community development is in charge of...
Santa Clara man arrested, charged in January 6 Capitol riot
SANTA CLARA – A South Bay man was arrested this week and faces multiple charges for his alleged role in participating in the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, 59-year-old Patrick Allen Bournes of Santa Clara was arrested on Sunday in San Jose. Bournes has been charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. He also faces several misdemeanor charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
