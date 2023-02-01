ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley director faces gender discrimination complaints

Newly-elected Valley Water board Director Rebecca Eisenberg is facing a slew of workplace complaints alleging she made discriminatory remarks after she accused the agency of sexism. It’s a dysfunctional situation for the 7-member board that oversees the region’s largest water supplier—a body that’s long been plagued by deep political rifts,...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes

The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose police are getting slower at responding to calls

Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for... The post San Jose police are getting slower at responding to calls appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose mayor calls to end homelessness

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan wants to end homelessness in the city — calling it a humanitarian crisis. At his inauguration Wednesday, Mahan declared it's time to end San Jose's era of unmanaged encampments. Mahan repeated he wants to get back to basics and housing is one of them, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Police Boosts Staffing for Chinese New Year Parade, Festivities

Crowds of people are expected to fill the streets of San Francisco to watch the Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is set to begin at Market and Second Streets. According to SFMTA, the parade will then continue along Market to Geary, Powell, Post, Kearny to Columbus where it will disband between Pacific and Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crowds Line San Francisco Streets for Chinese New Year Parade

San Francisco's annual Chinese New Year Parade took place Saturday evening in San Francisco, starting near Second and Market Streets and continuing through the city to Columbus, ending at Chinatown. People lined the streets despite rainy and at times windy weather to watch the more more than 100 entered participants in this parade.
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California

Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Cities Seeking State Approval for Housing

The deadline has now passed for all Bay Area cities to submit a “housing element” to the state. The element is supposed to outline specifically how each city will add mandated housing over the next eight years. California’s department of housing and community development is in charge of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara man arrested, charged in January 6 Capitol riot

SANTA CLARA – A South Bay man was arrested this week and faces multiple charges for his alleged role in participating in the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, 59-year-old Patrick Allen Bournes of Santa Clara was arrested on Sunday in San Jose. Bournes has been charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. He also faces several misdemeanor charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and...
SANTA CLARA, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy