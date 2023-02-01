Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
wmay.com
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
wlrn.org
Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion
Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
thewestsidegazette.com
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
fox13news.com
Florida's recreational pot proposal clears initial hurdle
Florida advocates for recreational marijuana are a step closer to getting that proposal on the ballot next year. They have enough signatures for the state Supreme Court to consider allowing it.
What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?
I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities
The Republican governor's announcement is part of his continued efforts to turn Florida's higher education spaces into incubators for far-right ideas.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
Florida sales tax holidays 2023: New & permanent savings proposed in DeSantis’ budget
The newly announced budget plan for Florida, the "Framework for Freedom," includes $2 billion in tax cuts with a nearly $115 billion spending plan.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
