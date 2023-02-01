ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
thewestsidegazette.com

Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement

Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE

