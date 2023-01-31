Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.

