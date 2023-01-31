Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Milwaukee Bucks offer Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and a draft pick for Jae Crowder
The Bucks are deadset on acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns.
Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team?
It may be time to bring out the deerstalker hat and the magnifying glass for Fred VanVleet’s latest social media post. The Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet, a very buzzed-about trade candidate, raised some eyebrows on Wednesday with an interesting post to Instagram. VanVleet shared an image of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker whispering into his... The post Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to draw trade deadline interest from the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for OG Anunoby
We're now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder. A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.
Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat?
Is Kyle Lowry a potential trade candidate ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline? One analyst thinks the Miami Heat should consider a trade. Kendrick Perkins was speaking on ESPN ahead of the network’s coverage of the Atlanta Hawks-Phoenix Suns game on Wednesday. The former big man said that Lowry and the Heat are “not seeing... The post Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers Rival Report: Knicks Prepared to Pay for Raptors Standout?
The New York Knicks are in the market for Raptors standout OG Anunoby.
Report: Raptors Expected to Have '6 or 7' Teams with 'Significant Offers' for Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are expected to have multiple serious offers for O.G. Anunoby as the trade deadline approaches
Yardbarker
Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors
Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
Latest Trade Odds Released for Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr.
Trade deadline odds for Toronto Raptors O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. have been released
Spurs Help Out Heat, Suns in Jae Crowder Trade Idea
Jae Crowder is one of the likeliest players to be dealt at the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the San Antonio Spurs assist in his trade?
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 31: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 34 Points Leads Milwaukee Bucks Past Hornets
Khris Middleton also added 18 points in 20 minutes
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Kawhi Leonard to debut New Balance ‘Kawhi III’ vs. Bucks
New Balance and five-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard have announced the release of their brand new, ‘KAWHI III,’ on Thursday. The Los Angeles Clippers star will debut the ‘KAWHI III’ Alpha Predator colorway in Thursday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
