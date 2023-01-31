ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team?

It may be time to bring out the deerstalker hat and the magnifying glass for Fred VanVleet’s latest social media post. The Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet, a very buzzed-about trade candidate, raised some eyebrows on Wednesday with an interesting post to Instagram. VanVleet shared an image of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker whispering into his... The post Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for OG Anunoby

We're now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder. A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat?

Is Kyle Lowry a potential trade candidate ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline? One analyst thinks the Miami Heat should consider a trade. Kendrick Perkins was speaking on ESPN ahead of the network’s coverage of the Atlanta Hawks-Phoenix Suns game on Wednesday. The former big man said that Lowry and the Heat are “not seeing... The post Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors

Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

