West Liberty-Salem sixth-grader Braylon Lucas, left, was named West Liberty-Salem’s Middle School’s spelling bee champion. He won in the 14th round with the word “intubated.” Eighth-grader Jill Fullenkamp, right, was the runner-up. Eight students from each grade level competed at the middle school bee, spelling a total of 147 words. Braylon will go on to compete in the next round of the state spelling bee by taking an online test to determine his placement in the regional spelling bee at Ohio University this spring. (West Liberty-Salem Photo)

WEST LIBERTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO