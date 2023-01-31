Read full article on original website
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner
Little Chieftain Leaders honored by BHS principal
Bellefontaine Elementary School recently hosted its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day: to be safe, be respectful and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their award. Here is...
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Tiger spelling bee champs
West Liberty-Salem sixth-grader Braylon Lucas, left, was named West Liberty-Salem’s Middle School’s spelling bee champion. He won in the 14th round with the word “intubated.” Eighth-grader Jill Fullenkamp, right, was the runner-up. Eight students from each grade level competed at the middle school bee, spelling a total of 147 words. Braylon will go on to compete in the next round of the state spelling bee by taking an online test to determine his placement in the regional spelling bee at Ohio University this spring. (West Liberty-Salem Photo)
Bellefontaine Examiner
GriefShare sessions offered in 13-week seminar
West Liberty United Methodist Church is once again offering grief support through GriefShare, a 13-week seminar and support group designed to help participants rebuild life after losing a loved one. Two in-person session times meeting at the church are: 10 a.m. Mondays, starting Feb. 20 to May 15; or 6:30...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Beavercreek Police still searching for man missing since Monday
Beavercreek Police is continuing its search to find 78-year old Robert Hageman who was reported missing on Monday, according to a post on the City of Beavercreek Police Department’s Facebook page.
Power restored after crash caused power outage Montgomery County
More than 1,000 people were without power in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
crawfordcountynow.com
January 2023 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Dayton officers suspended after woman, daughter found dead hours after domestic violence call
Two Dayton officers have been suspended after an internal investigation into their response to a domestic violence call prior to the killings of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter.
Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by student’s family member
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a person believed to be a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver […]
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Sweet rewards
Lucy Jarvis braves the frigid weather Friday night, Feb. 3, for all things chocolate during First Fridays Bellefontaine’s annual Chocolate Walk. The Calvary Christian School senior and her family enjoyed “some shopping and Six Hundred Downtown pizza, even though they were freezing.” (SUSIE JARVIS PHOTO)
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
I-70 EB reopens after multi-vehicle crash injures victims
Multiple crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound in Mad River Township.
Comments / 0