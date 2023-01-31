ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bellefontaine Examiner

Little Chieftain Leaders honored by BHS principal

Bellefontaine Elementary School recently hosted its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day: to be safe, be respectful and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their award. Here is...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Tiger spelling bee champs

West Liberty-Salem sixth-grader Braylon Lucas, left, was named West Liberty-Salem’s Middle School’s spelling bee champion. He won in the 14th round with the word “intubated.” Eighth-grader Jill Fullenkamp, right, was the runner-up. Eight students from each grade level competed at the middle school bee, spelling a total of 147 words. Braylon will go on to compete in the next round of the state spelling bee by taking an online test to determine his placement in the regional spelling bee at Ohio University this spring. (West Liberty-Salem Photo)
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

GriefShare sessions offered in 13-week seminar

West Liberty United Methodist Church is once again offering grief support through GriefShare, a 13-week seminar and support group designed to help participants rebuild life after losing a loved one. Two in-person session times meeting at the church are: 10 a.m. Mondays, starting Feb. 20 to May 15; or 6:30...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
wktn.com

Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton

A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Sweet rewards

Lucy Jarvis braves the frigid weather Friday night, Feb. 3, for all things chocolate during First Fridays Bellefontaine’s annual Chocolate Walk. The Calvary Christian School senior and her family enjoyed “some shopping and Six Hundred Downtown pizza, even though they were freezing.” (SUSIE JARVIS PHOTO)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

